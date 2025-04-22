One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers: Robin teams up with Gaban as Gunko tries to enslave Brook

One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers were expected to focus primarily on those in the Underworld following the relative finality given to the Sun World’s events previously. Unofficially leaked on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, spoilers instead focused on the Sun World exclusively, seeing major developments such as Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban teaming up.

This initial expectation for One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers came as a result of chapter 1146 spending almost all of its time on the Sun World and the battles ongoing there. This included the defeat of Jaguar D. Saul at Saint Shepherd Sommers’ hands, as well as Gunko confronting the Straw Hats and kidnapping Colon.

Gunko tries to make Brook her “music slave” in One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers

One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is allegedly “Things That We Fear.” While the officially translated title for the issue may be slightly different, it should be fairly similar to this fan translation. The spoilers then address chapter 1147’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen being fed by Raizo of the Red Scabbards as a gift for and celebration of their victory over Who’s Who.

Spoilers then address the issue’s narrative content, which opens up on a flashback to what happened before Saint Shepherd Sommers finished off Jaguar D. Saul. Spoilers say “before Sommers attacked Robin,” but this is presumably a mistake given that Nico Robin is still hiding in Saul’s beard. In any case, Saul is seen telling Robin that the Holy Knights are not only tough opponents, but also seemingly immortal.

One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers see him likewise ask her to hide herself and help the children of Elbaph who’ve been kidnapped at the first opportunity. Focus then shifts to the Straw Hats on Colon’s svarr, where Gunko has somehow trapped them, but spoilers don’t specify how. They do, however, claim that she realizes who Brook is here, putting her foot on him and demanding he be her “music slave.”

However, he refuses due to already swearing allegiance to Monkey D. Luffy. As this goes on and in its aftermath, Jinbe is presumably attacking Gunko given spoilers next claiming that he’s trying to find a way to defeat her. Saint Sommers then makes his announcement to Elbaph through the Giant Transponder Snail at the Walrus Academy. He announces that they now have 10 children in their possession, which now includes Scopper Gaban’s son Colon.

One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers see him demand that the Giants destroy Elbaph’s schools and libraries, and swear loyalty to the World Government in order to free them. The chapter then ends with Gaban and Robin seemingly uniting and preparing to fight. They’re also seen swearing that they won’t allow Saint Sommers’ demands to transpire before charging into battle, presumably against the Holy Knights themselves.

Spoilers also reaffirm that there will be a break week after chapter 1147’s release due to Shueisha’s publisher break for the coming Golden Week holiday. This will force One Piece and other Weekly Shonen Jump series to take a break week as a result following chapter 1147’s official release on Monday, April 28, 2025. As of this article’s writing, the series is expected to return with the official release of chapter 1148 on Monday, May 12 after Golden Week ends.

