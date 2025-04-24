Latest One Piece spoilers confirm what the Holy Knights fear most (& it isn't Loki)

One Piece chapter 1147 is set to be released on April 28, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. The spoilers saw Gunko going out of her way, trying to subdue the Straw Hat Pirates. However, she might have overstepped her boundaries by trying to enslave one of the Straw Hat Pirates, which prompted one of the Holy Knights to speak out.

As advised by Saint Sommers in the chapter's spoilers, Gunko shouldn't mess with the Straw Hat Pirates, given their status as one of the Emperors. This hinted that the Holy Knights might be scared of only one thing, and that might be the wrath of Monkey D Luffy and his crew. This could also work as a throwback to Gunko's fear of Nika, which might also become true in the future installments.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the worst fear of the Holy Knights

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers saw the continuation of the battle between Gunko and the Colon Pirates. However, as expected, the latter side lost miserably to the Holy Knights as only a few Straw Hat Pirates were left standing. One of these was Brook, whom Gunko recognized as her favorite singer, Soul King. So, she decided to spare his life in exchange for offering Brook enslavement.

Brook proudly declined Gunko's offer, claiming he had already pledged his loyalty to Luffy. Moreover, even though Gunko threatened to kill him, Broo preferred to die rather than break the promise he made to Luffy. Before things heated up, Saint Sommers arrived on the spot and stopped Gunko from attacking the Straw Hat Pirates.

The reason behind his actions was simple: he didn't want to mess with a pirate crew that is one of the Emperors of the Sea. The Straw Hat Pirates have had a notorious reputation since Monkey D Luffy declared war against the World Government during the Enies Lobby Arc. So, Saint Sommers' fear of the Emperor crew might seem logical.

Nika (silhouette) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, the main reason behind this fear might not be the whole crew but their captain, Monkey D Luffy. As explained a few chapters before in One Piece, when Saint Killingham's devil fruit gave birth to the worst fears of Walrus School's children, Gunko revealed that Nika was the creature she feared the most.

As Luffy might be the current incarnation of Nika, everything comes around pretty well. The fear of the Straw Hats' captain might also be evident from the fact that the Holy Knights attacked Loki without any worries, and, as given from Saint Sommers' comments, the Holy Knights won't even dare to attack the Straw Hat Pirates due to the reputation of their captain.

Final Thoughts

The Straw Hat Pirate crew as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The fear of the Straw Hat Pirates might add a nice layer of realism to the Holy Knights, who, until now, haven't showcased any fear. This might see them as the supporting antagonists of the Elbaph Arc because if the Holy Knights meddle with the Straw Hat Pirates, the Straw Hat Pirates would help their friends, thus eventually leading to the defeat of Gunko and her group.

