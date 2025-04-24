One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans: Elbaph's fighters struggle against the Holy Knights

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans were expected to clarify some of the points made in earlier text-based spoilers, especially the issue’s exact order of events. Unofficially leaked on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the raw scans did indeed offer clarity in this area as well as others, such as Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban heading into battle.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans also provided an update on the status of Elbaph’s children, seemingly showing them to now be awake but still guided by Gunko’s arrow. The installment also highlighted the status of other battlefields across Elbaph, such as the Giant Warrior Pirates being seemingly defeated by the nightmare monsters.

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans see Robin and Gaban head into action, but separately

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover page, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen eating and celebrating with Raizo and Otama outside of Who’s Who’s hideout after defeating him. The issue’s story content then starts with a brief flashback panel, seemingly of Jaguar D. Saul saying something to Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper.

Focus then returns to reality, where Saint Shepherd Sommers has defeated Saul, but is seemingly suspicious of something. However, he then turns his focus to the nearby Gunko, who has captured and restrained Nami, Jinbe, Usopp, and Brook with her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers. Gunko then points a sword made of her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers at Brook, presumably recognizing him for who he truly is here.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans likewise see the pair have a conversation which causes the other Straw Hats to worry. However, Sommers seemingly tells Gunko to stop whatever it is she’s planning. Despite listening to Sommers, she kicks Brook away with her abilities while Sommers speaks into a Transponder Snail. Subsequent panels make it clear he’s announcing the Holy Knights’ demands to Elbaph, with focus jumping across the country as he speaks.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans confirm Gunko has indeed captured the Straw Hats (Image via Shueisha)

Sommers is also seen riding a dragon-like creature made of thorns as he makes this announcement, presumably made with his Thorn-Thorn Fruit powers. Focus briefly shifts to Saint Rimoshifu Killingham speaking with Ange at the Walrus Academy before shifting to the abducted children. Colon is now a part of their group, and the children are all awake. However, they’re being guarded by the giant nightmare monsters which Killingham made.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 raw scans then shift focus to the Giant Warrior Pirates, who are terrified of and being beaten by what seems to be nightmare versions of their wives. Several panels of the abducted children then appear as Sommers continues making his announcement. Focus then shifts to Ripley, Franky, Vegapunk Lilith, and Jewelry Bonney meeting up with Scopper Gaban and the Giant Warrior Pirates.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ripley and Gaban are seen talking as Sommers continues his announcement, seemingly shocked and upset to hear something the Holy Knight just said. A sinister panel of Sommers appearing immediately after further supports this idea, with Killingham also being shown briefly and Ange who is seemingly crying out in concern.

The raw scans’ final page then sees Sommers moving around Elbaph on his dragon-like thorn creature. Panels of Chopper speaking with Robin and Ripley speaking with Gaban then follow. The issue likewise ends with a visibly confident Gaban and infuriated Robin preparing to fight, each saying the same words as they prepare for battle.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More