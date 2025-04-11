Gachiakuta anime unveils new character PV and visual for Enjin ahead of July 2025 release

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Gachiakuta anime revealed a new character promotional video and visual, featuring Rudo's mentor, Enjin. The anime is set to premiere in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025.
Produced by BONES FILMS, Gachiakuta anime is an adaptation of the dark fantasy manga series, written and illustrated by Kei Urana. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since 2022, with 14 tankobon volumes published thus far.
Gachiakuta anime shows Enjin's character design with PV and visual ahead of July 2025 premiere
The official staff for the Gachiakuta anime shared a new teaser promotional video on Friday, April 11, 2025, featuring a character visual for Enjin (VA: Katsuyuki Konishi), the show's deuteragonist. Drawn by the character designer and chief animation director - Satoshi Ishino - the visual depicts Enjin holding an umbrella (which happens to be his Vital Instrument) and looking composed.
The illustration has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "Let's do some cleaning" in English. Furthermore, Ando has designed the anime's logo in the visual, written in roman letters. In addition to showcasing Enjin's avatar, the character PV includes memorable lines from Kei Urana's original manga.
According to the manga, Enjin belongs to the Cleaners, an organization specialized in exterminating the Trash Beasts on the Ground. One day, he finds Rudo in the harsh environment of the Ground and takes him in. Enijn also happens to be the leader of Team Akuta in Cleaners, where Rudo eventually joins to discover a method to return to the Sphere.
Gachiakuta anime stars Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, and Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo. More cast members will be revealed in the future. The anime debuts in July 2025 on the Agaru anime timeslot on 28 CBC and TBS-affiliated networks in Japan. A narrower release date will be revealed later.
Fumihiko Suganuma directs the dark fantasy anime at BONES FILMS, with Hiroshi Seko in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino is the character designer and chief animation director, while Taku Iwasaki handles the music composition.
About the anime
Gachiakuta anime follows Rudo, a lonely boy living in the slums of a floating town called Sphere. He spends his days by picking up trash under the care of his foster parent, Regto.
Yet one day, Rudo gets falsely accused for a crime he didn't commit and is cast into the depths of an abyss called the Ground. Down on the surface, Rudo encounters monsters known as Trash Beasts. Yet deep down, Rudo seeks veangance against those who wronged him.
