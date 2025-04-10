Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime by WIT Studio confirmed with PV and visual

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, the official staff unveiled an announcement PV and visual to confirm the production of Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime. According to the announcement, WIT Studio will be in charge of the series' animation. Moreover, the short promotional video has revealed the anime's primary staff members.

Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series written by Kana Akatsuki, better known as the author of Violent Evergarden, and illustrated by Suoh. ASCII Media Works has been serializing the novels since April 2021, with eight volumes published thus far. The series also has a manga version with Nappa Komatsuka's illustrations.

Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime officially announced for production

Notably, the anime's website and X account shared a promotional video and visual to confirm the series' production. The short clip showcases Hanaba Hinagiku and her guardian, Himataka Sakura, manifesting the lost spring on a barren land. The PV includes live-action footage of four seasons - Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

Likewise, the teaser visual shows Hinagiku and Sakura inviting Spring amid a snowy landscape with daisies and cherry blossoms. The illustration depicts the agent of Spring dancing as she injects vibrancy into the land, with her loyal guardian, Sakura.

In addition to the announcement PV and Spring visual, the anime's official site and X handle have shared a comment from the original author, Kana Akatsuki, and an illustration from the light novel illustrator, Suoh. The illustration features the Spring deity, Hinagiku, and her attendant, Sakura, surrounded with cherry blossoms.

Regarding the Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime, Kana Akatsuki said:

"How is everyone doing in this Spring? As the sound of cherry blossoms spreads everywhere, we are pleased to announce that our work, 'Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter Agent,' will be made into an anime. Given the season, this is truly a flowery message. We owe this entirely to our fans, bookstores, publishers, and everyone involved. What kind of journey will the story of the living God and his guardian take in the anime? We hope you will watch over it with the same gaze as Spring."

Ken Yamamoto directs the fantasy anime at WIT Studio, with Ayumu Hisao in charge of overseeing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Furuhashi, who has previously contributed to Mobile Suit Gundam UC and others, is listed as the animation advisor, with Namiko Torii as the character designer.

Other staff members for Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime include Keisuke Sato as the Line Producer, Satomi Maiya and Yutaro Kubo in Visual Development and Image Board, Ayaka Nakamura as the Color Designer, Yusuke Takeda as the Art Director, Keisuke Nozawa in Photography Direction, Kiesuke Yanagi and ACE in Editing, Eriko Kimura as the Sound Director, Yohokushinsha in Sound Production, and Joe Otani as the Animation Producer.

A brief synopsis of Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime

Hinagiku, as seen in the announcement PV (Image via WIT Studio)

Based on the light novel series by Kana Akatsuki and Suoh, the narrative for Agents of Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime revolves around the "Agents" who are responsible for the change in four seasons. Once upon a time, Winter was the only season in the world. Unable to bear the loneliness, it created Spring. Later, Mother Earth gave birth to Summer and Autumn.

Those who carry the cycle are called the Agents of the Four Seasons. Yet, one day, Hinagiku, the Agent of Spring, disappeared from the land, taking with her the season of Spring. Interestingly, after ten years of hardship, she returns to the land to restore the seasonal cycle.

