Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime reveals July 2025 release window and more

Thursday, April 10, 2025 saw WWWave reveal the July 2025 release window and more for the television Married Women’s Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime series. In addition to its release date, the series also revealed its main staff and starring cast members, complete with character visuals.

The Married Women’s Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime also revealed a new key visual featuring its central characters Tsuyoshi and Yui Koriyama. While a promotional video/trailer wasn’t shared alongside these announcements, fans can expect to see one revealed soon, likely in the anime’s next major news.

Married Women’s Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime casts Assassination Classroom’s Rinka Hayami

The two starring cast members for the Married Women’s Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime series are Takahide Ishii as Tsuyoshi and Shito Kawaragi as Yui Koriyama. Ishii is likely best known as the voice of Plus-Sized Elf’s Tomoatsu Naoe, while Kawaragi’s most recognizable role is likely as Assassination Classroom’s Rinka Hayami. “On Air Version” character visuals for each were also revealed alongside the news of their respective castings.

Each of the two characters are also featured on the new key visual for the anime series. While the key visual primarily features Koriyama, Tsuyoshi can be seen on the side of a can which Koriyama is holding. Several other cans of presumably alcoholic drinks can also be seen around the pair. The key visual also features text in the bottom left which appears to be the anime’s title logo. No release date information seems to be present on the visual itself.

Hajime Keima is directing the Married Women’s Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime series at raiose studios, and is also handling the series composition. Yoriko Karei is both the character and color designer, with Yutaka Aota serving as the art director. Tomohiro Hayasshi is the director of photography and the editor, while Fumihiko Odera is serving as the sound director. Theme song information for the series has yet to be shared as of this article’s writing.

The manga focuses on college student Tsuyoshi, who enjoys drinking strong canned chuhai drinks in his spare time. He also enjoys the encounters he has with various married women as a result of drinking the chuhai. The Japanese word chuhai is originally an abbreviation of Shochu Highball, but contemporarily refers to a drink made by mixing shochu and carbonated water.

The television anime series will adapt author Chinjao Musume and illustrator Tama Nogami’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization on Kodansha’s YanMaga Web manga website in February 2021, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into 21 ebook volumes, three of which have been released in print and none of which are currently available in English.

