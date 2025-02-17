Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime announced for 2025

On Monday, February 17, 2025, the official staff opened a new X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm the production of Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime. The series is set to premiere in 2025, with no specified date mentioned as of this writing.

Ad

Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written by Chinjao Musume and illustrated by Nogami Tama. Kodansha's Young Magazine Web has been serializing the romance-ecchi manga since February 2021.

Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime officially confirmed for 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest announcement by the official staff on the newly opened X account, Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime is set to premiere in 2025. However, the staff has yet to disclose an exact release date for the series. WWWAVE corporation's new anime label, Deregula, shall be in charge of the anime's production. No information has been released regarding the anime's cast and staff yet.

Along with this announcement, the anime's X account has shared an illustration from the original manga illustrator, Tama Nogami. The visual features one of the heroines from the manga, Yui Koriyama, and Tsuyoshi in the background, holding a can of Chuhai. In addition, a comment from Tama Nogami has arrived on the X handle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The illustrator has expressed their heartiest gratitude to the readers who follow the series. Nogami-san mentions how half happy and half worried they were when they first heard about the anime adaptation, thinking whether it could truly be made into an anime. As such, the illustrator can't wait to see Tsuyoshi and the heroines in animated form.

Additionally, the official staff for the Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime shared a comment from the author, Chinjao Musume. As an original author, Chinjao-san looks forward to seeing more of Tsuyoshi, and the heroines, including Yui Koriyama. Chinjao Musume has also commented on Tsuyoshi's growth as a character.

Ad

The plot of Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime

A volume cover of the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While the anime's staff hasn't shared an official synopsis yet, Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime will likely follow the narrative written by Chinjao Musume.

Ad

The original manga series is an omnibus story, centering around Tsuyoshi, a college student who is fond of strong canned Chuhai. Interestingly, he also indulges in relationships with various married women. As such, the anime will showcase Tsuyoshi's story and his relationship with older women.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback