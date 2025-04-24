Blue Lock: Major predictions for Chapter 301 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 301 will be published on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Seishiro Nagi apologizing to Reo Mikage and exiting Blue Lock, fans wished to know what was set to happen next. Unfortunately, due to the magazine's Golden Week break, its next chapter is set to be published after a week's delay. Thus, here we have brought a list of predictions for chapter 301 spoilers.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi apologize to Reo Mikage for getting disqualified from Blue Lock. While he needed bigger goals, his biggest concern was not being with Reo. Just as Nagi was exiting Blue Lock, Yoichi Isagi asked him not to quit playing soccer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 301?

The Master Strikers and foreign players might exit Blue Lock

Ad

Trending

Noel Noa as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the Neo Egoist League concluded, the manga's next chapter could see all the Master Strikers and foreign players exit the training program's facility. While there was a lot of disparity between Japanese and foreign players in Bastard Munchen, the same wasn't the case for every team. Therefore, some characters could likely have some genuinely good farewell moments.

Ad

As for Yoichi Isagi, he may likely bid farewell to Michael Kaiser and Noel Noa. While Kaiser might not respond well to Isagi, Noel Noa could give Isagi a word of advice before leaving the facility. Such words could likely fire up Isagi for his next development.

Ego Jinpachi could reveal his roadmap for the U-20 World Cup

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the U-20 World Cup inching closer, Ego Jinpachi and the remaining candidates needed to buckle up and train. Therefore, the manga's next chapter could see Ego Jinpachi reveal his plans on how he aimed to train the players in their new positions ahead of the international competition.

Ad

There is a small chance that Ego might give the players a break, allowing them to visit their families before their training begins. However, considering the number of weeks remaining before the competition's start, that hardly seems plausible.

Ego Jinpachi might interact with the eliminated players

Ego Jinpachi and Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While it is unlikely that Ego Jinpachi will look back at the players who got eliminated, it had happened once before with Kunigami Rensuke, as Ego Jinpachi trained him to become a player like Noel Noa. Therefore, despite its improbability, Ego could interact with the eliminated players and unveil what he planned to do with them.

Ad

Fans must also remember that while the maximum permissible number of players for an international football competition is 23, teams often bring 26 players as a failsafe in case of any illnesses or injuries. Therefore, Ego Jinpachi could run another selection process to select the extras he wished to bring with him to the competition. Otherwise, fans can at least hope for an interaction between Ego and Anri Teieri, discussing the eliminated players.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More