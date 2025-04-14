Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers: Ego Jinpachi "LOCKS OFF" Nagi as Isagi and Reo plead his case

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers were supposed to reveal how Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage would react to the final auction rankings for Neo Egoist League. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga saw Isagi and Reo pleading Nagi's case.

The previous chapter saw Nagi try to score a goal without relying on Reo. Unfortunately, Nagi relied on him and lost the ball to Bachira. Bachira scored FC Barcha's winning goal, effectively finalizing the auction value rankings. Shockingly, Seishiro Nagi was ranked 24th and was effectively locked off from Blue Lock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers: Ego explains how Nagi's talent withered

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Blue Tears." The chapter opened with Ego Jinpachi revealing the remaining final auction rankings. Players like Nanase, Raichi, Zantetsu, and Kiyora were happy to have made the cutoff while others like Tokimitsu and Igarashi were devastated to see they had ranked outside the top 23 spots.

Just as Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers saw Ego Jinpachi ask the people ranked outside the top 23 to "LOCK OFF," Yoichi Isagi asked him why Nagi didn't make it. As per Ego, Nagi couldn’t contribute to the match. While he had some shiny moments, the disparity between good and bad was too big. Thus, his salary reflected his abilities.

Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Isagi further tried pleading Nagi's case when Reo Mikage intervened. Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers saw Reo ask Ego to redo the calculations as there was no way Nagi would be disqualified. His talent was recognized worldwide. While he was not always at his best, there were miracle plays only he could do. Hence, Reo believed Nagi was a genius who was too good to end like this.

Ego Jinpachi immediately retorted at Reo, telling him Blue Lock wasn't a daycare but a laboratory to make the world’s best. While Reo called Nagi a genius, as per Ego, his talent had already withered. "Talent" wasn't about believing in one's abilities but proving them. Friends and rivals, goals and feelings can amplify or stifle one’s “talent,” sometimes resulting in something far beyond “talent.” As per Ego, Seishiro Nagi’s fake volley in the third match was just that.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

At that moment, Nagi surpassed his "talent," creating an illusion that led the world to expect more from him. Instead, Nagi should have disciplined himself to admit that those results were "more than talent." But what truly withered away Nagi's "talent" was his goal. By scoring that goal, Seishiro Nagi fulfilled his dream of “winning against Yoichi Isagi.” With that, he was satisfied and was no longer fired up to aim higher.

By this point, Nagi should have realistically overcome his satisfaction. Even if he had lost, he should’ve kept burning that insatiable ego. Unfortunately for Nagi, teaming up with Reo killed his talent. While Nagi's talent had already withered, Reo kept watering it, hoping it would bloom again and flourish.

Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers then saw Reo start crying, asking Ego to stop. Instead, Ego Jinpachi asked Reo to shut up. He expressed that only crazy dreamers who wouldn’t stop until they reach the world’s top belong there. With that, Ego Jinpachi asked Seishiro Nagi to go home if he was satisfied with anything below that. Right after, Blue Lock chapter 299 spoilers saw Seishiro Nagi turn to Reo Mikage to tell him something.

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More