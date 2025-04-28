One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1148 spoilers

Following the heavy emphasis on the Holy Knights’ demands and efforts in the last issue, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1148 to continue this Sun World focus. While fans will certainly see additional development of this plotline, it’s unlikely to be the issue’s priority, with chapter 1148 likely to return readers to the Underworld instead.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1148 are available as of this article’s writing. It’ll also be some time before fans get this information given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. However, the upcoming publisher break from Shueisha could possibly delay the spoiler process beyond its usual cadence.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1148 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. Fans can expect to learn which of the Holy Knights Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban each plan to target, with the former likely taking on Gunko and the latter Sommers. However, the issue’s focus should transition quickly thereafter to the Underworld, where fans will likely finally learn the truth of King Harald’s murder.

One Piece likely to finally start Loki’s flashback of killing King Harald in chapter 1148

One Piece chapter 1148 will likely open up with a continued focus on the Sun World’s battles. More specifically, fans can expect to learn who Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban intend to fight in the coming issue. The former will likely target Gunko, as she’s the Holy Knight closest to her current location and is the one who captured the other Straw Hats. Scopper Gaban will likely target Saint Shepherd Sommers instead, given both of their characters’ themes of love.

After establishing this, focus will likely shift briefly to Saint Rimoshifu Killingham speaking with Ange, following her outburst at the end of the last issue. His words to her will likely begin touching on the truth of King Harald’s deal with the World Government, confirming that he at least agreed to cooperate with them. As Killingham touches on this with Ange, the rest of Elbaph will likely hear this as well due to the nearby Transponder Snail.

This should prompt a montage of reactions from Ripley, the Giant Warrior Pirates, and the general populace of Elbaph. Some will likely discredit Killingham’s words immediately, while others may question whether or not Harald truly had Elbaph’s best intentions at heart. The ending focus here will likely be on Elder Jarul, who’ll likely be silent with a seemingly angry expression. This should prompt a shift in focus back to the Underworld.

Expand Tweet

It’s likely that Monkey D. Luffy, Loki, and the others will have heard the Holy Knights’ demands and Killingham’s subsequent words through Loki’s Transponder Snail or another. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, and most of the New Giant Warrior Pirates will likely express shock and disbelief at these allegations. Hajrudin will likely be silently staring at Loki, who’ll also be quiet before meeting his half-brother’s gaze and scoffing.

One Piece chapter 1148 should then see Loki effectively say that the cat is out of the bag, and that he might as well tell them all the truth. Hajrudin will likely ask what he means by this, prompting him to say that the Holy Knights’ claims about King Harald are true. The issue will likely end with the start of Loki’s explanatory flashback, which should last several chapters and fully explore Harald’s relationship with the World Government.

