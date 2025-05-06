Naruto's Hidan may be the key to the Gorosei and Holy Knights' immortality in One Piece

One Piece's Gorosei and their powers have been a source of mystery for a few months now, and an X user named @flamegodace has recently come up with a theory connected with the Akatsuki member from Naruto, Hidan. This character, as shown in author Masashi Kishimoto's manga, cannot die. This has been established, as Hidan worships an entity known as Jashin, but the truth is much darker.

Hidan has undergone significant experiments in Naruto to gain immortality and that could be the exact same case with the Gorosei in One Piece, especially considering the actions that their members, such as Jaygarcia Saturn, have committed throughout the series. If anything, it would be author Eiichiro Oda's way of portraying the evil nature of both the Gorosei and their leader, Imu.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how Hidan's immortality in Naruto could lead to the Gorosei's powers in One Piece

As depicted in Naruto, Hidan is an Akatsuki who becomes immortal by what he claims to be a devotion to the deity he worships, Jashin. This is coupled with a ritual of a circle he displays in combat, but the reality is that he goes through a series of forbidden experiments that make him incapable of dying, which could be a similar case with Imu and the members of Gorosei.

So, there is a chance that author Eiichiro Oda could reveal that either Imu or any tool at their disposal allows them to alter their bodies and gain unique powers in the process. This is exemplified by the comment Jaygarcia Saturn makes in the Egghead arc, telling Jewelry Bonney that he has experimented on her and given the powers of Devil Fruit to her since she can't eat one.

Therefore, if that has happened with Bonney, there is a possibility that the Gorosei have done experiments on themselves, just like Hidan in Naruto. After all, Imu is seen destroying Saturn post the Egghead debacle.

More details about this

The Gorosei talking with Akainu in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

It is also worth pointing out that some soldiers in Mary Geoise have mentioned the existence of "The Phantom Room" in the One Piece manga, where it is said that people disappear. If that proves to be the case, there is a chance that is the place where the Gorosei do their experiments, with a lot of subjects dying in the process, adding to their gruesome nature.

The idea of the Gorosei committing multiple evil experiments to gain more power would fit with their characterization throughout the story, especially with the recent revelation of their demonic forms in the Egghead arc. Moreover, it would also explain their longevity since it has been established they have been alive for centuries, which is certainly the case when it comes to Imu.

Final thoughts

Naruto's Hidan could be a good point of comparison for One Piece's Gorosei since it follows a similar pattern, especially regarding their personalities and thirst for power. Furthermore, it would make sense when considering the information that Oda has provided about this group of villains, when it comes to the experiments Bonney has gone through.

