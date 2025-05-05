Latest viral Nico Robin cosplay is One Piece fandom's best yet

One Piece has introduced one of the biggest and most diverse casts of characters within anime and manga. While each character boasts starkly different levels of popularity, Nico Robin has managed to maintain a steady fan base throughout her decade-long appearances.
Recently, a cosplay posted by Reddit user "nyanoshii" depicting Nico Robin in her Wano arc outfit has garnered praise from a substantial part of the fandom. Many fans have taken the opportunity to praise the original cosplayer while simultaneously coining Robin's Wano arc as one of her best versions ever.
Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the One Piece series.
One Piece: Nico Robin's Wano role and significance in the story
Nico Robin made her debut in 1999, with chapter 144 of the series serving as a precursor to the much-beloved Alabasta arc. While she was first introduced as a minor antagonist serving under Sir Crocodile, her story as a survivor of the Ohara incident made her into a Straw Hat. She also became one of the most important members of the crew.
Robin's role throughout the series has gone through numerous changes, often gravitating between archaeologist and the crew's log keeper. While her outfit has changed with every single major arc, her Wano arc outfit, comprising a floral cardigan as well as a yukata, managed to maintain its popularity among Robin fans. This is despite the rather inconsequential role she played in the Wano arc.
Given the popularity of the Wano arc, Nico Robin, many fans have taken the opportunity presented by the cosplay to express their appreciation of the character. They mentioned how the Wano arc, Nico Robin is her best iteration yet.
Fan reactions to the cosplay
Many fans appreciated the accuracy of the cosplay, while simultaneously taking the opportunity to bring focus on how Robin and Boa Hancock resembled each other. Similarly, many also mentioned how the Wano outfit is her best outfit in the series. It captures her rather unconventional personality.
"Forgive me, at first glance I thought you were Hancock, but omg queen! You rock that Robin cosplay so much!!!" One fan said.
"The Wano outfits are the best of the series so far," One fan wrote.
Few others used the opportunity to appreciate the Wano arc, mentioning its role in delivering new aspects of Robin's personality. This mainly referenced her fight against Black Maria, which saw her embracing her "Devil Child" epithet. Many also expressed how they wanted the story to put more focus on Robin instead of saving her entire storyline for the current Elbaph arc.
"Wano Robin will always be peak," Another fan wrote.
"Gives me more boa vibes," Another fan chimed in.
"wish wano focused more on Robin instead of saving her story all for Elbaph," One fan mentioned.
One Piece chapter 1148 will be released on May 11, 2025, and focus on the God Knights’ assault upon Elbaph. Given that Robin is still a high-priority individual for the World Government, the chapters may go forward and focus more on her instead of the rest of the Straw Hats.
