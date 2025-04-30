One Piece's Elbaph Arc may soon reveal a traitor (but not King Harald)

One Piece fans have been speculating about the Elbaph Arc for a long time, and the latest theory suggests that there could be a hidden traitor waiting to be revealed. While everyone's attention is focused on King Harald, the real traitor could be one of the giants.

Ange has a past of being part of important events, such as helping Jaguar D. Saul and leading the Straw Hats around the island. She is an Elbaphian giant who is a teacher as well as a librarian at the Walrus School and Owl Library. However, her recent activity in chapter 1147 suggests that she might have unknowingly laid the ground for deadly consequences.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion, and it includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Ange could be a traitor in One Piece's Elbaph Arc, explained

A still from One Piece chapter 1147 (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece's Elbaph Arc may be hiding a major twist beneath the surface. Among the giants and warriors, a quiet figure stands out — Ange. At first glance, Ange seems cooperative and kind. She directs the Straw Hat Pirates, aids Jaguar D. Saul, and works with children. However, recent events suggest she could be much more dangerous than anyone expected.

Ange’s connection to Ohara's lost legacy is a critical detail. During her interactions with Shepherd Sommers, she casually revealed that the Owl Library holds records from Ohara. Until this point, the World Government believed that Ohara's knowledge was completely erased.

After the Buster Call on Ohara, they assumed every document and survivor had been destroyed. The survival of Saul and Robin was already a secret. The existence of the library is another ticking time bomb.

Jaguar D. Saul as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This small slip of information might doom Elbaph itself. The Holy Knights, led by Saint Sommers, were initially surprised to find schools and libraries on the island. They ordered the destruction of those places, but their goals may change after hearing about the Ohara books. If Imu is listening — and evidence suggests that Imu listens to all transmissions — the danger will escalate immediately.

Imu and the Gorosei do not tolerate risks involving the Void Century. History shows they are willing to erase entire civilizations to protect their secrets. The attack on the fleeing ships of Ohara survivors proved this. Even innocent people, not connected to the scholars, were mercilessly wiped out.

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The ship carrying refugees from Egghead Island was nearly destroyed too. Knowledge alone is seen as a virus by the World Government. Exposure to forbidden history, even by accident, cannot be allowed.

Ange's actions, whether deliberate or not, have put Elbaph in tremendous jeopardy. She is similar to Sosuke Aizen from Bleach, a guy who acted non-threatening while being behind the world's biggest betrayals. Ange's courteous smile and position as a teacher ensure that she also appears harmless. Her little "error" of exposing the library might initiate the complete extinction of Elbaph.

The situation is delicate. The Holy Knights may have arrived on Elbaph for a targeted mission, but now, their goals might evolve into total annihilation. The kidnapping of ten children was only the beginning.

Saint Sommers as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the Ohara connection exposed, Elbaph itself could be labeled as a threat to the World Government’s rule. Imu’s decision to erase Warland would not be surprising under these circumstances.

Imu's strategy often focuses on killing multiple targets at once. If Elbaph is destroyed, it would wipe out major threats like Joyboy’s reincarnation (Luffy), Vegapunk’s influence, the knowledge of the Void Century, Saul, and Robin. Everything that the World Government fears is now gathered in one place. Fate seems to have brought all these individuals together at the worst possible time.

The arrival of the Gorosei and the possible use of the Mother Flame are strong possibilities. A cleansing operation similar to the destruction of Lulusia Kingdom could happen. If the Mother Flame is used, Elbaph would be destroyed in one crushing assault. No one left alive, no libraries, no witnesses.

Saint Figarland Garling (Image via Shueisha)

Ange has played a part in this sequence of events that cannot be overlooked. Even if she does not act with malicious intent, her information, her actions, and her little errors have triggered devastating wheels into motion. Some characters are dangerous not because they are evil, but because they are careless with powerful truths. Ange may be one of them.

Adding to the eerie sense of fate is a discovery related to Elbaph’s name. Research shows that "Ebla" was an ancient kingdom in the real world that went through three cycles of rise and fall, much like the first, second, and third worlds depicted on the Elbaph mural.

The Lulusia Kingdom's destruction (Image via Toei Animation)

Ebla’s third destruction came through fire and warfare, orchestrated by a king named Murshili. The similarity between Murshili and Imu is chilling. It cannot be a simple coincidence.

If this pattern holds true, Elbaph’s third cycle will end in fire — just as Ebla’s did. Ange’s mistake may be the spark that lights the final fire. Whether Ange is a true traitor or an unknowing pawn, her role in Elbaph’s potential fall is undeniable. The next chapters of One Piece will determine whether Elbaph can survive or if history is doomed to repeat itself once again.

Final thoughts

Recently released One Piece chapter 1147 suggests that Ange could be a traitor. Ange's role in the Elbaph Arc appears more and more dangerous with every new clue. Her inadvertent confession regarding Ohara's heritage could have unleashed a deadly series of events. Intentional or not, the consequences could be far beyond her control.

Elbaph’s fate hangs by a thread, with Imu and the Gorosei most likely to make their final stroke. The greatest dangers the world has to offer are present in one place, and history suggests what follows. Ange's mistake is about to be Elbaph's complete destruction.

