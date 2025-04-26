The key to overcoming the Holy Knights’ immortality may be this One Piece group’s unique abilities

One Piece has reached an era where mythology, mysteries, and power systems are converging into something greater. The Holy Knights were merely a name before, but recent chapters have given them form—and a creepy ability that is raising serious eyebrows. With regenerative ability very close to that of the Gorosei, they're almost unbeatable as foes.

Ad

Yet chapter 1147 offers a subtle clue toward a possible counter. Jinbei’s inner thought, paired with Scopper Gaban and Nico Robin preparing to engage, implies there’s more beneath the surface. The timing points to Fish-Man Karate as a key factor. This article examines the theory that this ancient martial art holds the answer to breaking the Holy Knights’ regeneration, a secret that could turn the tide of the final battle.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion, and it includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Fish-Men hold the key to overcoming the Holy Knights’ immortality in One Piece, explained

Gunko regenerates from Usopp's brutal attack (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1146 delivered a major reveal: the Holy Knights can regenerate in a manner very similar to the Gorosei. No matter how badly they’re injured, their bodies restore themselves as if nothing ever happened. This makes them nearly immortal in a battle setting. However, chapter 1147 shifts the tone slightly.

Ad

Jinbei wonders aloud how to deal with this power, and almost immediately, viewers see Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban preparing to fight. The focus suddenly moves toward characters tied to an ancient martial art—Fish-Man Karate. This theory argues that this particular technique may be the key to shutting down the Holy Knights' regeneration.

Fish-Man Karate isn’t just a fighting style. It manipulates water itself, both externally and internally. That detail is extremely important here. Humans, like all living beings, are made up mostly of water—around 60%. Fish-Man Karate allows the user to affect the water inside the opponent’s body, meaning it bypasses surface-level attacks.

Ad

Robin as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jinbei has demonstrated this before, using it even on Luffy’s rubber body. This shows that the technique can ignore physical barriers and strike deeper. If regeneration is based on some kind of mystical or biological function, then targeting the internal flow of water could disrupt that completely.

Ad

Robin learned Fish-Man Karate from the Revolutionary Army, who have multiple users of this art, such as Koala and Hack. This group has already identified the Holy Knights as their main opposition. Dragon, their leader, has likely been preparing for this for years.

So, what if teaching this style to Robin wasn’t just about variety—it was part of a long-term plan? A precise counter, quietly cultivated, to face a specific enemy? If so, then Fish-Man Karate is more than just a fighting method; it’s a weapon designed to bypass an overpowered form of defense.

Ad

Fisher Tiger as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

There’s historical precedent, too. 16 years ago, Fisher Tiger raided Mary Geoise and lived to tell the tale. It’s assumed the Holy Knights were guarding the area then.

Ad

If Fisher Tiger stood against them and survived, it wasn't only because of brute strength. He was a master of Fish-Man Karate, which adds weight to the theory. He may have been one of the first to discover that this technique messes with their regeneration.

In chapter 1146, when Gunko’s regeneration is shown, the panel mirrors a scene from chapter 629—the chapter where Fish-Man Karate is first explained. This might be a subtle but deliberate echo by Oda. If true, it's a clever signal to readers to pay attention. The answer is already here, hidden in plain sight.

Ad

Saint Figarland Garling as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Holy Knights claim to be divine, enforcing Celestial laws. Yet their biggest counter might come from the very group their world discriminates against. Fish-Men, historically oppressed, may be the ones to dismantle a seemingly godlike power.

Ad

It’s poetic—and perhaps no coincidence that Saint Figarland Garling, former Commander of the Holy Knights, executed Donquixote Mjosgard—a man who defended Fish-Men. There’s thematic symmetry there—a cycle of judgment and justice, finally turning.

Other possible counters to the Holy Knights’ immortality

Sabo's Ryusoken in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Revolutionary Army seems to possess a few. Sabo, Dragon’s second-in-command, uses Ryusoken—Dragon Claw Fist. It’s a style that targets the opponent’s core, bypassing physical toughness to deal direct internal damage.

Ad

This feels similar to Fish-Man Karate in concept—hitting the body where it can’t defend itself, especially where regeneration might not reach. Sabo even offered to teach it to Robin, which is probably not a coincidence.

In addition to this, Okama/Newkama Kenpo—this style, native to the Kamabakka Kingdom, is said to be the ultimate form of martial arts by Emporio Ivankov. Sanji had to face 99 masters of this style.

Ad

Ivankov's Newkama Kenpo in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans know little about how it functions, but the Okama belief in freedom and transformation might carry spiritual weight. If their attacks embody emotional force or chaotic energy, that might be exactly the kind of unpredictable strike regeneration can’t handle.

Ad

Another clue might lie in the Shimotsuki school of swordsmanship. Zoro learned how to cut through steel—and more importantly, how to cut what he chooses. That level of control might enable someone to slice directly through the Holy Knights’ regenerative core, especially if they “hear” the right moment. This technique also ties back to Revolutionary Army allies, as the Shimotsuki Dojo once helped them.

Final thoughts

In One Piece, the solutions to the Holy Knights' regenerative abilities might already be there, quietly suggested for years. Fish-Man Karate is the most poetic and realistic counter. Its internal water manipulation is a perfect fit for interrupting regeneration.

Ad

Other Revolutionary styles, such as Ryusoken and Newkama Kenpo, can also play this role. These aren't flashy abilities—they're intentional tools. If so, then the future of this war lies not with mere strength but with secret savvy that has traveled down through the path of revolt and inheritance.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More