One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans: Gunko's regeneration abilities highlighted as Holy Knights get some wins

Especially after an unconventional round of text-based spoilers, One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans were expected to clarify the timeline of the issue’s events. Unofficially shared earlier this week by reputable sources, the raw scans highlighted the exact order of the issue’s events for some much-needed context.

Ad

However, One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans didn’t quite change the highlight of the issue’s events, like the Holy Knights making their moves. Gunko’s regeneration abilities were also given a close look, highlighting just how potent they are and how dangerous an opponent it makes her.

One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans see Colon kidnapped by the Holy Knights

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, which sees Ulti seemingly thanking Yamato for rescuing her and her brother Page One from Who’s Who. The issue then starts its story content, continuing Gunko’s confrontation against the “Colon Pirates.” Brook and Gunko seemingly say something to each other here before the conversation shifts to the sleepwalking children.

The focus briefly shifts to Ripley and Franky’s group, where the latter was apparently able to take out the lightning cloud monster with a Franky Radical Beam. The issue returns to Gunko and co immediately after, where they briefly speak as she shows her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers. Nami seemingly takes this as an act of aggression, as she tries attacking Gunko immediately after.

Ad

However, One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans see Gunko use her arrows to redirect the attack back at Nami. This point seems to be where Gunko begins her speech on how some people spoiled the world’s end, as panels of Dr. Vegapunk, Nico Olvia, and Professor Clou D. Clover appear here. Usopp tries to attack Gunko with an explosive Pop Green, which seemingly kills her by destroying the upper half of her body.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans see the Holy Knights begin their assault on Elbaph’s defenders (Image via Toei Animation)

Unfortunately, Gunko quickly regenerates with what appears to be the same regeneration skill the Gorosei utilized in the Egghead Arc. Gunko then uses her arrows to attack Usopp. The Giant Warrior Pirates are briefly shown fighting here as Gunko says something, as are a now-bloated Luffy and Loki. She then makes a move to grab Colon, redirecting Jinbe and Brook’s retaliatory attacks away from her.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans show her attacking Usopp and Nami, being particularly rough with the latter. What seems to be an announcement is then heard across the country based on the shape and style of the dialogue boxes. This news seemingly shocks Nami and co, while Gunko seemingly chokes Colon as she holds him hostage. The focus then shifts to the Walrus Academy as the apparent announcement ends.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saint Rimoshifu Killingham is seen landing the final blow on Principal Kiba before speaking into a Transponder Snail in his hand. A Giant-sized Transponder Snail is also seen nearby, suggesting Killingham may have made the announcement. However, he’s only seen speaking into the regular Transponder Snail in this scene.

One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans shift focus to Saint Shepherd Sommers, who is fighting Jaguar D. Saul and clearly on the brink of victory. Saul seemingly tells Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper to stay hidden in his beard as Sommers finishes him off. The issue ends with an angry Sommers seemingly saying something about King Harald.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More