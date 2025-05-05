One Piece chapter 1148 confirms manga's full May 2025 release schedule

Following Shueisha’s publisher break for the Golden Week holiday, the release week for One Piece chapter 1148 began, and its first spoilers were revealed on Monday, May 5, 2025. Per X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece, the manga will be on break after chapter 1148’s release despite the recent Golden Week holiday.

Likewise, this will be a voluntary break week from mangaka Eiichiro Oda, which will likely mark the restart of his typical three-on-one-off release cadence. This also confirms that, following chapter 1148’s official release, fans won’t see Oda’s manga series return in an official capacity until the final week of May 2025.

One Piece chapter 1148’s break week news confirms series will only release two chapters in May 2025

Following Shueisha’s publisher break for Japan’s Golden Week holiday, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will return in Japan on Monday, May 12, 2025. Likewise, One Piece chapter 1148 will be officially released on the same day as a part of the next Weekly Shonen Jump issue. In turn, confirmation of a break week following chapter 1148’s release puts chapter 1149’s official release date as Monday, May 26, 2025.

In turn, fans now know that Oda’s manga series will only release two chapters in the month of May 2025. While a specific reason for Oda taking this voluntary break has yet to be revealed, there likely isn’t anything seriously wrong with him as of this article’s writing. Rather, the mangaka is likely looking to take advantage of an interruption to his typical release cadence and give himself additional time off to rest.

One potential factor in Oda taking a break week after One Piece chapter 1148 could be Netflix’s live-action adaptation of his all-time best-selling manga series. While speculative, the adaptation has recently teased major news coming at the 2025 Netflix TUDUM event at the end of May 2025. This additional break week may be a result of Oda needing to finalize certain details with the Netflix series’ team before the reveal of whatever is coming.

Fans can confirm that Oda’s typical three-on-one-off cadence will not continue without interruption following the Golden Week break. Instead, this cycle should begin anew with chapter 1149’s official release in the final week of May 2025. Fans can likewise expect chapter 1150 to be released on Monday, June 2, and chapter 1151 on Monday, June 9, 2025, given this latest release information.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. The series is still ongoing with regular releases, but is progressing through its Final Saga.

In addition to the live-action adaptation, Netflix is also producing a new television anime adaptation with Wit Studio titled The One Piece. Toei Animation’s original television anime adaptation began in October 1999 and is still ongoing weekly.

