One Piece chapter 1147: Robin and Gaban enter the fray as Holy Knights make their demands

With the recent emphasis on the Holy Knights’ goals in Elbaph, One Piece chapter 1147 was expected to focus primarily on seeing the group further these goals. Officially released earlier this weekend, this is exactly what the issue’s focus ended up being, seeing the Holy Knights make official demands to Elbaph’s Giants.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 also continues with other significant developments from the previous installment, such as Gunko’s capture of several Straw Hat Pirates. Fans also see the focus on Jaguar D. Saul, Nico Robin, and Tony Tony Chopper continue following the formermost’s defeat at Saint Shepherd Sommers’ hands in the last installment.

One Piece chapter 1147 sees Scopper Gaban and Nico Robin race into battle for Elbaph’s sake

One Piece chapter 1147: Colon and co captured

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147, titled “The Things We Find Scary,” begins with its cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They and Otama are seen eating and celebrating their win over Who’s Who with Raizo, the Daimyo of Udon. The issue then begins its story content with a flashback to Jaguar D. Saul telling Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper to hide in his beard.

He explains that he has seen Saint Shepherd Sommers before, and that he was an immortal Holy Knight whom they couldn’t defeat. He asks them to stay hidden and wait for the right moment to save the children as focus returns to the present, where Saul has been defeated. Sommers comments on there being two survivors of Ohara and how the Marines messed up likewise. He then asks Gunko if she’s done rounding up the Straw Hats and will be bringing them with her.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 then sees Saint Rimoshifu Killingham remind him that they aren’t here to provoke Monkey D. Luffy, but to carry out a mission. Nami, Jinbe, and the others are seen discussing Gunko and co’s actions, as well as theorizing how to defeat her. Brook seemingly recognizes her from somewhere before she approaches him. She demands he devote his life to making music for her, prompting Sommers to tell her to stop picking a fight with a Yonko crew.

Ad

Sommers cruelly communicates the Holy Knights' demands to Elbaph in One Piece chapter 1147 (Image via Shueisha)

Brook likewise tells her that his loyalty is to Luffy alone, prompting her to ask if a threat on his life changes that. He remains steadfast, saying he’d rather die than live dishonorably, prompting her to kick him away. Gunko’s heart seemingly throbs in pain as she does so, with the Holy Knight clutching her chest in the next panel. Sommers then begins making his announcement to Elbaph, which is heard all over the country.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 sees him reveal he and his allies are responsible for all the chaos, introducing himself by name as a Holy Knight after. He also explains they’re kidnapping ten children from Elbaph and have defeated Saul, who was trying to rescue them. He’s also seen riding a snake-like creature made of thorns as he says this. Sommers explains that the children are walking towards their goal, as Killingham orders Ange to inform the children’s parents.

Ad

He then says it’s time to wake them up, with the children suddenly shocked by their situation. They confirm their bodies are moving on their own as they cry out in shock, fright, and confusion. Colon, now leading the pack, explains they’ve been kidnapped while emphasizing they have a warrior present in him. However, as some of the nightmare monsters appear and they ask Colon for help, he’s shown to be utterly terrified of these enemies.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147: Holy Knights make their demands

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 then shifts focus to the Giant Warrior Pirates, who intend to go rescue the children in Saul’s place. It’s then revealed that they have sprung a leak and their oars are broken, as they try to identify the new monsters attacking them. Remembering that the monsters are made from the children’s nightmares, the fighters recognize them as the children’s mothers, some of whom are the wives of those present.

Ad

The Giant Warrior Pirates essentially admit defeat here, terrified by the prospect of fighting nightmare versions of motherly figures. The Great Eirik crashes shortly thereafter, with Sommers announcing this. He then addresses Elder Jarul directly, ordering that the Giants fight for the World Government. Ripley, Franky, and the others are seen racing back to the village as Sommers says this.

Scopper Gaban moves to save his son in One Piece chapter 1147 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1147 then sees the Holy Knight threaten the children’s safety otherwise. The children are then named by Ange, with several notable Giants having relations to some. This includes Ripley’s son, Colon, who Scopper Gaban is the father of. Gaban likewise praises Colon for going to rescue his friends despite the danger he’s now in. Sommers then demands that the Giants also destroy the schools and libraries King Harald built to swear their allegiance.

Ad

He also promises to kill the children if the Giants don’t cooperate, infuriating and scaring Elbaph’s population. Many want to go fight, with Ange objecting to these demands to Killingham. She explains that the schools and libraries aren’t just symbols of peace, but repositories of Elbaph’s history and the Oharan legacy. The issue ends with Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban each promising not to let this happen as they set out to battle the Holy Knights.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 sets up an exciting set of subsequent installments with Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban charging into battle. Likewise, with each personally motivated to defeat the Holy Knights, fans can expect these upcoming battles to be particularly brutal and exciting. However, this latest issue’s exclusive focus on the Sun World suggests that a heavy focus on Monkey D. Luffy, Loki, and the others is coming in chapter 1148.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More