This Gorosei member may have a major connection to a key One Piece island (& it's not Nusjuro and Wano)

The Gorosei remain among the most enigmatic figures in One Piece, with Topman Imu Warcury perhaps holding the most intriguing connections. While many have focused on Nusjuro's potential ties to Wano, compelling evidence suggests Warcury may be intimately linked to Elbaph, the fabled land of giants.

This connection goes beyond mere coincidence, rooted in his title as "God of Justice," his confrontation with giants Dorry and Broggy, and the symbolic significance of his boar-like appearance in Norse mythology.

Oda's deliberate naming and mythological references hint at Warcury potentially being the ancestral deity of Elbaph, exerting influence over its history and possibly orchestrating the downfall of King Harold and the rise of Loki.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The role of Warcury in One Piece: Symbolic justice and ancestral ties to Elbaph's legacy

Warcury's position within the Gorosei as "God Justice" bears particular significance. In judicial systems, "Justice" denotes a Supreme Court jurist, suggesting Warcury holds the highest rank among the Five Elders. Dorry's account of Elbaph's dispute resolution process shows how the "God of Elbaph" issues judgments favoring the just and protects them.

This judicial role mirrors what a Supreme Court Justice would do: act as the highest authority for determining truth and administering justice. The Roman goddess Justitia wears a blindfold similar to Loki's, which strengthens this connection. Could Warcury be the ancestral progenitor of both King Harold and Loki?

His attack on Dorry and Broggy at Onigashima wasn't random, it was a symbolic judgment passed on giants who had abandoned their homeland's principles. Warcury's boar-like appearance provides another critical link. In Norse mythology and Viking culture, boars represented berserkers, elite warriors who entered trance-like battle states.

Vikings wore boar-crested helmets in combat, possibly referenced when Luffy struck Warcury's helmet-like face. Additionally, the warthog connection extends to Thriller Bark's Lola, who was betrothed to Loki, creating another thread between Warcury, Big Mom, and Elbaph.

Warcury's Oni origins in One Piece: Viking lore, and giant lineage

Saint Topman Warcury (Image via Toei Animation)

The name "Warcury" itself contains "war," reminiscent of the Viking king "Harold Wartooth." This naming convention suggests Warcury could be the ancestral deity of Harold, Loki, and Hajrudin.

The mysterious claw marks on Elbaph's castle might be tusk marks from Warcury's yokai form, and the summoning circle could have been his means of appearing to eliminate his descendant, King Harold. The size discrepancy between Warcury and the giants is easily reconciled. His yokai form grows tremendously, dwarfing even giants.

In Greek mythology, titans and giants were closely related beings, suggesting Warcury could be connected to a giant lineage despite his normal appearance. Additionally, his classification as an oni-like being – specifically an ogre – provides another explanation for his ancestral connection to Elbaph.

Conclusion

Saint Topman Warcury (Image via Toei Animation)

The Warcury-Elbaph theory illuminates One Piece's intricate worldbuilding and Oda's masterful foreshadowing. If Warcury is indeed the ancestral god of Elbaph, it would explain his deliberate targeting of giants and potentially reveal his role in the kingdom's political upheaval.

His position as "God Justice" perfectly aligns with Elbaph's tradition of seeking divine judgment, suggesting he once ruled as their literal god-king. As we approach the final saga of One Piece, the revelation of Warcury's true nature could prove pivotal to understanding Elbaph's history, the Ancient Kingdom's fall, and the World Government's rise.

The God of Elbaph may have been hiding in plain sight all along, sitting among the Five Elders and dispensing his twisted vision of justice across the world.

