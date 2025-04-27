One Piece is hiding the key to understanding Imu's Devil Fruit in The Abyss

The narrative of One Piece consistently explores mythological themes that obscure the traditional boundaries separating life and death. New information about Imu, along with the Five Elders, has unveiled the enigmatic nature of "The Abyss" which is a concept that carries significant meaning with potential to radically change how we view the World Government's actual power.
During Saturn's defeat, Imu revealed his power to leach life through dark smoke rising from Saturn's body, leading to his eventual decay. This occurrence’s connection to mentions of the "abyss" and "marks of the abyss" highlights a strong link to ancient mythical beliefs about death, particularly the underworld. Brook briefly witnessed this realm through his Devil Fruit powers before his resurrection.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Imu’s potential dominion over the Abyss: Unraveling the underworld's role in One Piece
The term "abyss" encompasses various critical contextual meanings, including its definition as "a deep or seemingly bottomless chasm," its interpretation as "the regions of hell conceived of as a bottomless pit," and its connection to catastrophic events. The latest developments in One Piece match exactly with these definitions.
When Imu defeated Saturn, we saw his life force drain away in stages, with his Zoan form being absorbed into what appeared to be a summoning circle. This process bears a striking similarity to mythological depictions of souls being claimed by underworld deities.
Also read: A God Valley rematch is coming in One Piece (& chapter 1147 shows how)
What if Imu possesses a Devil Fruit granting dominion over this underworld – this abyss – allowing them to manipulate the boundary between life and death? Brook's unique Devil Fruit abilities provide a precedent for this theory. His soul returned from what he described as an actual underworld, granting him a form of immortality.
If the underworld exists as a tangible realm in One Piece, Imu may have obtained the ultimate authority over it through their Devil Fruit. This would explain their apparent ability to extract life essence and potentially grant conditional immortality to the Five Elders through "marks of the abyss" – perhaps literal branding that connects them to Imu's underworld domain.
A deeper link to Greek Mythology and primordial chaos in One Piece
The black substance witnessed leaving Saturn's body could represent the darkness of the underworld itself – a visual manifestation of life returning to death's domain. This could explain why those marked by Imu appear immune to conventional death, as they exist in a state of balance between the living world and the abyss.
Furthermore, the "travel through the abyss" mentioned could refer to a method of transportation utilizing the underworld realm itself, explaining how Imu and the Five Elders can move instantaneously across vast distances. The connection to Greek mythology strengthens this theory.
Also read: These Haki experts may know how to overcome the Holy Knights' immortality in One Piece
A number of One Piece's divine characters are based on Greek mythology while Imu controls powers similar to Hades, who governs the underworld. The Chaos reference points to an origin that existed before creation itself and represents something more ancient and essential.
Perhaps Imu's Devil Fruit doesn't merely control death but represents the original power of creation and destruction, explaining their position above even the "gods" of the World Government.
Conclusion
Oda’s choice to send Brook to a land ravaged by the "God’s Knights" now seems deliberate, linking a character who escaped the underworld to those who may control it. If Imu rules over the abyss, it could explain Blackbeard’s fixation on darkness, suggesting true power in One Piece stems from primordial darkness, not light.
As the final saga progresses, understanding the abyss may be key to uncovering Imu’s powers, the true nature of Devil Fruits, and the ancient history the World Government has long sought to erase. These revelations could reshape the very foundations of the One Piece world.
Also read
- One Holy Knight is the biggest threat in One-Piece's Elbaph Arc (& it's not Shamrock or Garling)
- One Piece may have already revealed the Gorosei and Holy Knights' weakness (& it's not Conqueror's Haki)
- One-Piece episode 1126 reaches new heights with stellar animation and masterful direction
- This Straw Hat may get a powerup in One-Piece's Elbaph Arc (& it's not Usopp)