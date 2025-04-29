These six One Piece characters may be Oda's take on the Buddhist Samsara

Through its progression, One Piece transformed from simple pirate storytelling into a narrative that blends philosophical elements and mythological concepts. The Six Realms of Samsara from Buddhist cosmology connect key One Piece characters through their representation of the cyclical soul journey determined by karma.

Ad

Oda has not validated these connections, yet they suggest profound spiritual underpinnings and narrative purposes. One Piece could incorporate Buddhist symbolism to deepen its narrative by exploring themes of suffering and liberation, which suggests that its ultimate goal surpasses mere treasure to achieve transcendence.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

One Piece characters as embodiments of the Six Realms of Samsara

Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy as Deva (God Realm) perfectly exemplifies this connection. The Deva realm represents divine joy, freedom, and boundless power, but carries the risk of complacency. Through his Nika (Sun God) Devil Fruit abilities, Luffy embodies liberation, light, and limitless potential.

Ad

Trending

His carefree optimism mirrors divine attributes, while his occasional underestimation of threats reflects the realm's danger of complacency. His ultimate dream of creating a free world aligns with the Deva's yearning to transcend limitations.

Nico Robin (Image via Toei Animation)

As Manushya (Human Realm), Robin represents the balanced duality of suffering and joy that characterizes human existence. Her life story encompasses profound tragedy (Ohara's destruction) and redemptive joy (finding belonging with the Straw Hats).

Ad

Her epithet "Devil Child" and technique "Demonio Fleur" symbolize humanity's struggle to integrate light and shadow aspects of existence. Robin's pursuit of knowledge and historical truth embodies the Human realm's unique opportunity for enlightenment through wisdom.

Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom as Preta (Hungry Ghost Realm) perfectly captures insatiable craving and unfulfilled desire. When denied satisfaction, her uncontrollable hunger pangs, greed for power, and destructive rampages manifest the Preta's endless thirst.

Ad

Despite possessing immense power, her emotional emptiness and reliance on others to fulfill her cravings highlight the suffering central to this realm, having much yet never feeling satisfied.

Zunesha (Image via Toei Animation)

Zunesha as Tiryag (Animal Realm) represents beings driven by instinct, lacking agency, and often exploited. The ancient elephant's eternal wandering as punishment for past transgressions mirrors the suffering inherent in the Animal realm.

Ad

The suggestion that Zunesha may have been manipulated into wrongdoing aligns with this realm's theme of exploitation by more powerful entities and the consequences of acting without complete understanding.

Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation)

Mihawk, as Asura (Demigod Realm), embodies the competitive warrior spirit, pride, and isolation that such qualities create. As the World's Strongest Swordsman, his quest for dominance and perfection, solitary lifestyle, and constant search for worthy challenges reflect Asura's nature.

Ad

Notably, his mentorship of Zoro suggests potential growth beyond pride through meaningful connection, demonstrating possible transcendence from the Asura realm.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu as Nakara (Hell Realm) represents the deepest suffering, hatred, and malice in existence. As the shadowy ruler secretly controlling the world, Imu embodies oppression and punitive control.

Ad

Their potential immortality symbolizes eternal entrapment in suffering cycles, while their extreme actions—including erasing entire civilizations—reflect Nakara's malevolence. Imu's character perfectly opposes Luffy's light and freedom, establishing the cosmic battle between liberation and oppression.

Also read: One Holy Knight is the biggest threat in One Piece's Elbaph Arc (& it's not Shamrock or Garling)

The narrative appears to be building toward Nirvana—liberation from Samsara's cycle—as its ultimate conclusion. One Piece's climax may represent a metaphorical attainment of Nirvana: a world reborn through freedom, connection, and the triumphant human spirit over suffering.

Ad

The Straw Hats' collective mission parallels this journey toward ultimate liberation from oppressive cycles, with each character working to overcome their realm's limitations.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

This cosmic framework offers a deeper reading of One Piece beyond adventure and treasure hunting. If Oda deliberately incorporated Buddhist principles, One Piece might ultimately reveal itself as a spiritual journey disguised as a pirate epic.

The series could chart not just the discovery of worldly treasure but the attainment of spiritual enlightenment through overcoming cosmic cycles of suffering. As the series approaches its conclusion, this interpretive lens might provide crucial insight into the ultimate meaning of the One Piece itself.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More