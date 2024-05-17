One Piece's Man Marked by Flames may be a Gorosei member, and Blackbeard's recent actions show how

One Piece Egghead arc is a perfect start to the final saga of the series, considering how many reveals this single arc has featured. With the reveal of the reason why the Straw Hats were separated during the Saboady arc and the reveal of the true faces of the Five Elders, no reveal in this arc could be considered ordinary.

Speaking of the Five Elders, fans are still confused as to whether the powers of these World Government leaders are due to their devil fruits or are just the reincarnated forms of their devil forms. With the Egghead arc now in its final phase and the series nearing its climax, it is time that other mysteries surrounding the series also get revealed, one of which is the man marked by the flames.

It could surprise fans that this mysterious man could have been right in front of their eyes the whole time as one of the Five Elders, considering how the Gorosei were never worried about the pirate going after Laugh Tale as they had the last piece of its location in their possession. Moreover, Blackbeard's plans could confirm the identity of Saint Warcury as the man marked by the flames.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why Saint Warcury is the man marked by the flames?

Captain Kidd as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The man marked by the flames is a mysterious personality mentioned for the first time in One Piece chapter 1056. Captain Kidd mentioned him before Monkey D Luffy, who had no idea who this was. Trafalgar Law's reaction after hearing his name indicated that he also knew about this mysterious personality.

Later, in One Piece chapter 1081, the Blackbeard Pirates also revealed everything they knew about this mysterious man. According to them, the man marked by the flames had some devil fruit powers that allowed him to create whirlpools and could destroy any ship that came his way. Moreover, he also has a burn scar on his face.

Saint Warcury as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Where most fans speculate Sabo and Fleet Admiral Akainu to be this mysterious man, it would make sense that this man is someone of a much higher authority. That man could be one of the Five Elders, Saint Warcury. He was introduced alongside all the other Gorosei and had a burned scar on his face.

Moreover, he fits the description of Shiryu, one of the Blackbeard Pirates, as someone who works with the World Government: Saint Warcury is one of the highest authority members of the World Government.

He is also resistant to fire attacks, as indicated by his being safe from Luffy's Red Roc in chapter 1114. His powers are still a mystery, as compared to Akainu and Sabo, who have fire-related powers, meaning he could have powers that could create whirlpools.

Warcury with the final Red Poneglyph and Blackbeard's current whereabouts

A Red Poneglyph as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most interesting detail about this mysterious man was that he had one of the 4 Red Poneglyphs. Poneglyphs are another one of the biggest mysteries of the series. These colossal monuments have information inscribed on them regarding different aspects of the Grand Line based on their types.

The Historical Poneglyphs contains information about ancient history. The Instructional Poneglyphs contain information about the location of the historical poneglyphs. Lastly, Road Poneglyphs contains information about the location of a certain island at the end of the Grand Line, Laugh Tale.

The Road Poneglyphs could be considered the most important of these three types. They are deep red and four in quantity distributed throughout the Grand Line. One is in Mount Fuji Cavern on the Wano Kingdom, one in the Room of Treasure on the Whole Cake Island, One on the Whale Tree on Zou, and the Straw Hats have all these in their hands.

The fourth and last, Red Poneglyph, was located in the Sea Forest about 25 years ago from the current timeline. But it got displaced over time and, as rumored, is in the possession of the man, who is marked by flames (Saint Warcury). This would make sense because the Five Elders are not scared of any pirate reaching the Laugh Tale as they possess the last piece to its location.

Blackbeard Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Egghead arc, Blackbeard Pirates Catarina Devon and Van Augur managed to corner Saint Saturn, and the Catarina touched him, thus making her capable of copying the Gorosei's appearance (due to her devil fruit powers).

This indicates that Teech and his pirate crew might be at the Holy Land of Mariejois, with Catarina posing as Saint Saturn, to steal the last piece of the puzzle (the 4th Poneglyph).

