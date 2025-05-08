Elbaph's Giants will always be warriors (& the latest One Piece spoilers prove it)

The recent One Piece spoilers have continued with the rampage of the Holy Knights across Elbaph, to the point of them using the children of the Giants for their twisted games. In that regard, some of these kids have proven that the nature of this race is to have a fighting spirit, even if some discussions in this arc have suggested that peaceful times have weakened them.

Ad

This was evident during the recent One Piece spoilers, as it was shown that one of the Elbaph children, Ylva and Ronia, were trying to face the situation and help the other kids, thus highlighting a fighting spirit that is part of the Giants' nature. It is a point that could serve with the themes of how being a warrior is not simply engaging in combat but also putting your body on the line for the sake of others.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining how the recent One Piece spoilers highlight the warrior spirit of the Giants of Elbaph

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent spoilers of chapter 1148 continued with the Holy Knights torturing the children of the Elbaph Giants by having them walk to their deaths, with a section of the Straw Hat crew trying to stop them. While the kids are the biggest victims in this situation, the bravery of Ylva and Ronia in such dire circumstances highlights how the Giants of Elbaph are always going to be warriors in spirit.

It was made quite clear in this current arc that the Giants have gotten significantly weaker because of the peaceful times, thus losing some of that grit and joy for combat, thus presenting the possibility of that era being behind them. However, it is shown through the attack of the Holy Knights that the warrior spirit still lives on within the children, with Ylva and Ronia doing their best given the circumstances.

Ad

Ylva is shown trying to help as she sees fit and attempting to keep the other children safe, while Ronia, marching to her death at such a young age, was willing to accept her fate if it meant that the others were safe. It is a powerful moment, especially when considering they are facing the elite of the World Government, and it shows that being a warrior goes beyond the desire to fight.

Ad

What could happen in the coming chapters

Gaban and Sommers are bound to face each other in this arc (Image via Shueisha).

Most One Piece fans are pondering whether Ronia, Ylva, and the rest of the Elbaph children are going to die or not, although author Eiichiro Oda has a habit of keeping characters alive even after going through some chaotic circumstances.

Ad

However, the cliffhanger of chapter 1148 had Scopper Gaban showing up and attacking the Holy Knight known as Shepherd Sommers, so the kids are perhaps going to be saved.

Furthermore, Gaban's intervention could also allow the remaining Straw Hats to break free from Gunko's trap and aid the kids, which could be the most logical path for this to happen. It is worth pointing out, though, that the Holy Knights don't seem to have shown their full hand, and that is bound to cause trouble in the coming chapters.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ylva and Ronia showed a lot of courage in the latest One Piece chapter, despite their young age, showing that the warrior spirit of the Giants of Elbaph is still alive even if they have enjoyed peace times. While their fates are still up in the air, there is no denying that they have endeared themselves to the audience with their actions in this chapter.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More