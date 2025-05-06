One Piece fans ask "what is bro waffling about" after latest attacks from Dragon Ball fans

One Piece and Dragon Ball fans have received some stellar adaptations in recent years, which is a direct result of Toei Animation's continuous improvement in that area. In that regard, a fan of author Akira Toriyama's franchise has mentioned that this series has much better animation than author Eiichiro Oda's, leading to supporters of the latter to claim "what is bro waffling about?".

Ad

Ultimately, once discussing the kind of media projects that Toei Animation has done recently with Dragon Ball and One Piece, it is near impossible to pick one out of sheer preference. But the latter deserves praise for being part of a much more demanding schedule.

Furthermore, when considering the fact that the team in charge of that project has to adapt Oda's work puts another degree of pressure and expectations that need to be considered.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dragon Ball and One Piece fans discuss which franchise has the best animation

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan of Dragon Ball stated that this franchise has better animation than One Piece at any given point in their respective histories, which has led to some strong reactions from both sides of the discourse. Moreover, there is another discussion regarding the evolution of Toei Animation throughout the years and how that has influenced the anime adaptations of mangakas Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda.

It is known in the anime community that Toei Animation has had a somewhat uneven performance over the years when it comes to the animation of their most celebrated projects. However, they have turned this around in recent years, with the arcs of Oda's series and the Daima anime serving as a prime example of that evolution.

Ad

Both franchises had to deal with inconsistent output for a long time, which was a usual byproduct of making a weekly anime during the entirety of the year. There is less room to work on any given episode, which plays a major role in this discussion.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

The One Piece anime deserves a lot of credit for not only keeping up with what has been a weekly schedule for several years (barring the recent months-long hiatus), but also because it has to follow Oda's manga work. Therefore, there is an expectation to see how certain moments are going to be animated, such as the famous Gear 5 Luffy fight against Kaido.

On the other hand, the latest era of Dragon Ball doesn't truly have to follow Akira Toriyama's manga like Toei Animation did back in the 80s and 90s. Thus, they have more scope to experiment, such as the case with Daima.

Ad

"Eh… Super was not better than OP in animation during its run lmao. That era, Toei was pretty bad. Only Broly and select moments from super were animated good. And the same pretty much applies to OP back then. Movies and select moments from the show," someone said.

"The biggest issue with Dragonball animation is that prior to Daima it always suffered from drastic inconsistency. You'd have an absolute fire episode followed by one that was complete trash. Daima is the first one that's had consistent animation throughout," another person said.

Ad

"Ngl people just hate things outside of their group for no reason," someone else said.

Regardless of personal preferences, both Dragon Ball and One Piece have been treated quite well by Toei Animation in recent projects. It aligns with their status of being two of the most prominent anime franchises of all time.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More