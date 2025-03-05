WWE x Dragon Ball fandoms collide in Majin Buu-style fanart of John Cena's shocking heel turn

A new Dragon Ball fanart recently explained in a very clear manner what happened in the WWE with John Cena's incredible heel turn. This moment was so surprising that it went beyond wrestling circles and reached mainstream media, to the point that several fandoms have come up with their own memes, as evidenced by the aforementioned fanart made by the X user named @MaestroKowalski.

This fanart depicts Dwayne Johnson, commonly known as The Rock, as the evil wizard Babidi and John Cena wielding the Majin mark on his forehead, just like several characters, including Vegeta, wore it in Dragon Ball. That means that he sold his soul to The Rock, sacrificing an entire career as a face to become a heel near the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

Dragon Ball fanart perfectly explains John Cena's surprising heel turn in the WWE

The WWE recently delivered one of its most shocking moments as the legendary wrestler, John Cena, decided to renounce his time as a face to become a heel under Dwayne Johnson's leadership. This was something that surprised the vast majority of the wrestling community, to the point that it broke the internet and a lot of people came up with their own memes while reacting to it.

One of the most prevalent on X was one featuring The Rock as Babidi and John Cena wearing the mark of the Majin, which means that he allowed the former to control him in exchange for power. This is something that a few characters in the Buu saga went through, with the most noticeable being Vegeta in his desperation to return to his evil ways and fight Goku once again.

That fanart is both funny and accurate since it perfectly explains what John Cena has done in a way that most anime fans can understand, which is always useful if people don't follow the WWE and wrestling in general. Moreover, it is a nice reference to one of the most popular moments in anime since Majin Vegeta is a very beloved arc in that character's history.

More reactions online

A lot of people from the Dragon Ball community who follow the WWE have also mentioned that, while the Majin Vegeta comparisons are accurate to a degree, this situation is a lot more precise if it was Goku who had given in to Babidi's control. That is because of John Cena's role as one of the main players of the WWE storylines in the last few decades as a face and now making a radical twist near the end of his career.

Moreover, there is no denying that this franchise, and anime in general, is a very good example to contrast and compare what Cena did. A lot of anime, particularly in the battle shonen genre, oftentimes depicts characters going through a dark route, which is something that adds a degree of drama to the story.

"Yeah but it'd be more like goku having the M instead of vegeta," someone said.

"which is hilarious because DBZ is totally wrestling and the Majin possession was a textbook heel turn," another person said.

"John Cena reportedly accepted The Rockbidi into his mind," someone else said.

It was one of the most shocking WWE moments in modern history and the Dragon Ball fandom has provided a perfect explanation for the anime community.

