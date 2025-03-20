Dragon Ball anime's future after Daima explored

The future of the Dragon Ball anime is uncertain following the conclusion of Daima a few weeks ago, especially when considering the context. There are numerous legal disputes regarding the rights to the franchise after creator Akira Toriyama's involvement, which currently puts many projects on hold in this format.

Ad

Additionally, the Dragon Ball anime is facing the repercussions of Daima, where it seems quite likely that there will be two main continuities alongside Super. If this is the case, it opens up the possibility for multiple projects within the franchise, leaving the status of the Granolah and Moro arcs uncertain as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining the current state of the Dragon Ball anime after Daima

A lot of fans want to see the Moro and Granolah arcs adapted (Image via Shueisha).

The most straightforward answer is that the future of the Dragon Ball anime is on hold because author Akira Toriyama's family and the people of Capsule Corporation and Shueisha are disputing the rights to the franchise. Daima, the most recent project in anime format, was mostly completed by the time Toriyama sadly passed away on March 1, 2024, which is why it was released anyway.

Ad

Trending

This situation is also reflected in the Super manga, with no clear indication of when it will return since the recent one-shot written and illustrated by Toyotaro, featuring Goten and Trunks, was created to finish the latest volume. Until an agreement is reached, it seems unlikely that the franchise will return in anime and manga format.

It has been noted online that many fans would like to see a Dragon Ball anime adapting the Moro and Granolah arcs from the Super manga, but there has been no sign of that. Therefore, it remains mere speculation at this time, although it is probable that the people in charge will make a statement regarding the status of the franchise at some point.

Ad

The future after Daima

Goku Super Saiyan 4 in Daima may represent a new continuity (Image via Toei Animation).

When it comes to the future of the Dragon Ball anime, it’s also worth noting that Daima might take place in a different continuity from the original series. The people in charge haven't been very clear about this, which, if true, could open many avenues for the franchise, especially when considering the interview with Akio Iyoku, president of Capsule Corporation, where he mentions he wants to keep the story going for another fifty years.

Ad

Thus, the concept of two continuities would allow Toyotaro and the team managing the anime to continue the events of Super, while the Daima continuity could explore numerous new concepts and ideas. This could lead to new Dragon Ball anime, manga, movies, and even video games, which aligns with Iyoku's remarks, particularly given his long-standing role as Toriyama's associate.

Final thoughts

The future of the Dragon Ball anime and the entire franchise remains uncertain at the moment, but it is likely to continue due to its success and global fandom. However, as of now, there are no signs that a new anime will be released anytime soon following the completion of Daima a few weeks ago.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback