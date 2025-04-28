Dragon Ball Super fans demand Toei “BRING THE ANIME BACK” after English preview of Ultra Ego Vegeta’s iconic line

Dragon Ball Super fans were recently boosted in their desire for the anime to return thanks to Vegeta's English voice actor, Christopher Sabat, commenting on the topic at a convention in recent days. The voice actor performed one of the Saiyan Prince's iconic lines when using Ultra Ego in the Granolah arc, prompting the fandom to claim that Toei has to "BRING THE ANIME BACK".

Sabat is fairly beloved for his performance as Vegeta, and Dragon Ball Super has two arcs in the manga, Granolah and Moro, that many people want to see in anime format. Furthermore, the recent animation work done in Daima has proven that Toei can provide a level of quality that can make the franchise compete with some of the newest products in the market.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dragon Ball Super fans want the anime back after a recent Christopher Sabat comment regarding Ultra Ego

As was previously mentioned, the English voice of Vegeta, Christopher Sabat, was talking about the potential return of Dragon Ball Super in anime format and was seen phrasing the character's iconic "I'm all ego" line, hyping up the fandom. This dialogue was said by the Saiyan Prince when fighting Granolah in the titular arc as the former unleashes his Ultra Ego form.

The return of Super has been anticipated by the vast majority of the fandom, particularly concerning moments such as Vegeta's Ultra Ego transformation. This is not only a significant moment for the character, but it also highlights the fact that it is the only transformation he has gained in the series that Goku can't access, which contributes to the excitement.

Moreover, Toei has proven with the recent Daima anime that they can provide work that can compete with the best animated series in the current market. While opinions on Daima might vary in terms of storytelling, there is no denying that the animation was one of the best in the history of the franchise, so fans are eager to see that approach with the likes of the Granolah and Moro arcs.

More reactions online

Beyond the element of Vegeta's Ultra Ego, a lot of people want to see this Dragon Ball Super arc because it focuses heavily on the past of the Saiyan race and how it reflects on the characters of Goku and the aforementioned Saiyan Prince. It also provides greater context for the protagonist's father, Bardock, who is a fan favorite, and Goku finally remembers him and his mother, Gine, in this arc, which is bound to generate a lot of reactions online.

Coupled with Sabat's recent interpretation, there is also a lot of expectation for the Moro arc since it focuses a lot on Goku's character and his Ultra Instinct training, which is something that hasn't been seen in anime format since the days of the Tournament of Power arc. It shows that there is much to expect from the material of these Dragon Ball Super manga-only storylines, although there is no information regarding when the anime will return.

"This is why we need a anime adaption of Moro and Granolah! Plus i think the dub will keep the line intact. It's just too good to change," someone said.

"Makes me happy that he actually knows that from the manga. Such an honor to the character," another person said.

"Protect this man at all costs!!" someone else said.

Dragon Ball Super is nowhere near a return, but Christopher Sabat's Ultra Ego dialogue has given the fandom a lot of hope for a potential comeback in the future.

