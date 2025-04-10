Dragon Ball fandom split as Toyotaro's latest comments send series' powerscaling "down the drain"

Dragon Ball Super volume 24 recently came out, and many fans have been quite vocal about their love for the cover featuring Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Broly, and Piccolo at their strongest. This was also coupled with a recent Toyotaro interview mentioning how the five characters have the same power level, which led to people claiming that meant the debates were taken "down the drain."

It's no secret that powerscaling has always been a prevalent topic among Dragon Ball fans because of the franchise's strong emphasis on combat, meaning that the strength of each character involved is very important. Therefore, it is fair to say that Toyotaro's comments were going to divide the community, especially moving forward with the series.

Disclaimer: Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

Dragon Ball fans debate the recent comments made by Toyotaro regarding the characters' powerscaling

Toyotaro recently revealed in an initially mistranslated statement that Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Broly, and Piccolo are all on a similar tier of strength, which led to many varying reactions. The interview he was in was also mistranslated before the official English version came out, which led some people in the fandom to believe he said they were all equally powerful instead.

The actual comment by Toyotaro makes a lot of sense when considering that recent storylines in the Super Continuity franchise attempt not to rely heavily on Goku and Vegeta. That is why Broly became part of the main cast, and both Piccolo and Gohan got considerable power-ups that made them much more useful against stronger threats.

The initial statement, the one that was mistranslated, originally led to many divisive opinions, with some praising the mangaka for finally leveling the playing field for other characters and others criticizing this very fact because it feels forced. However, that is par for the course within the community of this franchise when considering how big it is and the different opinions regarding the Super continuity.

More reactions online

It is fair to say that the Dragon Ball fandom will continue debating the strength of these characters, especially Piccolo, Gohan, and Broly, until the manga returns and provides more information. This is something that is ever-present in the community and is also quite logical when considering that this mechanic is instrumental in combat within the series.

Furthermore, when compared to the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta, whose journeys in the series have been the focus of Super, there are going to be divisive opinions. Some fans feel that Gohan, Piccolo, and Broly's power surge feels a bit artificial, although it is also fair to say that this needs to be developed more.

One fan stated:

"So Orange Piccolo losing to Cell Max while Beast basically one shotting him is completely.. ignored? Huh?"

"I feel like no one here knows what "relativity" is No, they're not all EXACTLY the same strength Yes, they're all in the same tier Sure, Piccolo is the weakest, but he's literally not far behind the others," someone said.

"thats the problem with dbs. they made goku and vegeta so strong that now U.I and U.E seem useless bc other characters easily catch up. All piccolo needed was a dragon wish to become as strong as ultra instinct a technique the gods strugle to learn," another person said.

"So Black Frieza is strongest mortal fighter but Goku Vegeta Piccolo Gohan and Broly are on same level of power so makes them strongest team there is," someone else said.

The Dragon Ball Super manga is due to return at some point and this statement by Toyotaro is instrumental for the future of the series.

