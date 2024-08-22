Does Cheelai like Broly in Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super fans often ask the question "Does Cheelai like Broly?" because of the way they were introduced in the 2018 canon film and the way their relationship has been built ever since. Cheelai is seen liking Broly as a friend from the moment they met, although there have been several speculations in the fandom regarding whether they could evolve into something romantic.

Furthermore, it could also fit with the revamping that Broly's characterization had in the Dragon Ball Super series, as he's now canon. This version of the character has a lot more emotional range and layers compared to the 90s films.

So it makes sense why a lot of fans tend to ship him with Cheelai, especially considering Goku and Vegeta's Saiyan track record of liking strong, opinionated women.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Trending

Does Cheelai like Broly?

Cheelai and Broly as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

There's no confirmation that Cheelai likes Broly, and it's only fan speculation at the moment, but there are clear hints that it might be the case.

The character has shown a lot of interest in the Saiyan from the moment they met each other, and their connection has only grown stronger ever since, with Cheelai arguably being Cheelai's first real friend.

However, it's a running pattern when it comes to romance in the franchise, as the three main Saiyans, Goku, Gohan and Vegeta, all got involved with women who were strong and opinionated, like Chi-Chi, Videl and Bulma, respectively. Vegeta even said in Super that the men in his race are attracted to strong women, which adds another element to the discussion.

As mentioned earlier, the story is yet to confirm this relationship as romantic, but there's no denying that there's some groundwork in that direction. That's a major reason why they are constantly shipped together.

Cheelai and Broly's relationship in Dragon Ball Super, explained

Cheelai and Broly as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Part of the reason that a lot of Dragon Ball Super fans have the question "Does Cheelai like Broly?" is because of the way their relationship developed throughout the 2018 movie. Lemo and Cheelai found Paragus and Broly on planet Vampa and recruited them for the Frieza Force, with the girl not liking how the father treated his son.

Cheelai shows a lot of sympathy and friendship toward Broly during most of the film while also trying to get to know him better. That's further emphasized during the Saiyan's fight with Gogeta, as she asks Shenron to bring him back to Vampa so he doesn't die in this battle.

There's also the fact that, by the end of the movie, Goku shows up on Vampa to help him, and Cheelai doesn't trust him because of the way he treated Broly. It's fair to say that, as of this writing in Dragon Ball Super, they have a strong connection and that she's one of the few people who Broly seems to hold dear in the story thus far.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback