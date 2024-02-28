Dragon Ball: Why is Gogeta always so overconfident and brash? Explored

Dragon Ball has a lot of popular characters in the anime community, and some of them, like Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Gohan, and Piccolo, have become icons of the medium. However, there is also the element of fusion in the series, and one of the most popular fusions in the entire franchise is the one between Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta.

The idea of the two main characters, who are so opposite, merging into an extremely powerful individual is enough to make him one of the most popular Dragon Ball characters. Still, there is also the element of his personality. Gogeta is extremely overconfident, brash, and has a bit of an ego, which directly results from the fusion and the two characters themselves.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Explaining Gogeta's personality in the Dragon Ball franchise

Gogeta is the result of Goku and Vegeta doing the Fusion Dance in the Dragon Ball franchise. He was initially introduced in the 90s movie Fusion Reborn and also appeared in the final battle of GT. However, those appearances were not canon, and the character debuted in the 2018 Broly canon movie, with the two protagonists fusing to deal with the powerful title antagonist.

The character stands out not only because of being the union of Goku and Vegeta and his amazing strength but also due to his overconfidence and brash personality. It makes sense when considering how overwhelmingly powerful he is and how that makes him feel confident regarding his skills and the challenges he goes up against.

Furthermore, this is also due to the personalities of Goku and Vegeta. The former being is laidback and does not tend to take things seriously, while the latter often falls victim to his pride and ego. It is fairly logical that their fusion would be someone who has an overconfident habit, as shown in their Potara Fusion, Vegito.

What Gogeta can say about Goku and Vegeta as characters

Gogeta in the Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation).

Gogeta and his Potara counterpart, Vegito, are usually seen as a last resort measure in the Dragon Ball franchise when the main characters are facing a universe-level threat. This was shown for the first time against Super Buu in Z, with Vegeta refusing to fuse with Goku due to pride, although he eventually agreed to it.

Although Gogeta and Vegito are powerful enough to defeat the vast majority of the opponents they are up against, Goku and Vegeta are rarely willing to fuse. Vegeta's reasoning is usually a matter of pride and wanting to do things on his own, while Goku wants the challenge of facing an opponent who is, on paper, stronger than him.

This says a lot about their characters and their Saiyan nature, often craving the challenge of a good fight and going as far as making decisions that are usually very dangerous. Both Goku and Vegeta have a very prominent track record of making risky decisions due to their desire for a challenge, which adds another layer to their characterization.