Who are the Holy Knights in One Piece? Explained

The Holy Knights in One Piece, also known as God's Knights, have gained a lot of notoriety in recent weeks since they have been established as the current main antagonists of the Elbaph arc in the manga. Since that storyline is still in publication, there are a lot of questions surrounding these characters and what they could contribute to the story moving forward.

The Holy Knights are the ultimate guard of Mary Geoise, the place where the elite members of the World Government live in One Piece, and have become known for their devasting power and abilities. They are often associated with royalty and also present a lot of questions in the story, such as Shamrock and his family connection with Shanks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining who the Holy Knights are in One Piece

Figarland Shamrock as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It has been explained in the series that the Holy Knights are an organization of fighters who are part of the World Government and are determined to be Celestial Dragons with combat abilities. There is also the possibility of achieving that status by joining the organization, evidenced by Gunko, a Holy Knight, telling Loki in Elbaph that joining them means achieving a "divine" status.

The leader of this order is the Supreme Commander, whose current title belonged to Figarland Garling, but now that he has joined the Elders of the Gorosei, it is not clear if he is still at the helm. The second position of leadership in the hierarchy is that of the Commander, which is currently held by Figarland Shamrock, Garling's son.

Their main role is to protect the elite of the World Government and maintain a degree of order, to the point that they can also punish Celestial Dragons if they ever disrupt said order. It seems that the only people who seem above them in terms of authority in Mary Geoise are the Gorosei and Imu.

More details about the Holy Knights

Figarland Garling as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The manga is yet to explain the full extent of the power of the Holy Knights in One Piece but Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, has stated that they could be a problem for them. The fact that they are the ultimate guard in Mary Geoise seems to suggest that they are quite powerful.

These knights also do an event named Native Hunting Competition, which was already shown during the small God Valley flashback, featuring a young Figarland Garling, thirty-eight years ago. This is a competition where they seem to kidnap young boys and girls from the normal world, which seems to suggest that they have a plan in mind regarding this, although it could be mere entertainment.

Author Eiichiro Oda has not shown the full cast of members of the Holy Knights, so it is difficult to gauge how big the organization is.

Final thoughts

The Holy Knights in One Piece are currently getting a lot of attention from the fandom because of their role in Elbaph, and they are bound to get even more exposure in the coming chapters. Their role as the main antagonists of this arc is going to provide information regarding their strength.

