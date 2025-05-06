One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers: Robin and Gaban do lasting damage to Sommers

Following the previous issue’s emphasis on Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban jumping into battle, One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers were expected to focus primarily on the pair’s efforts. Shared unofficially earlier this week by reputable sources, the spoilers claim the upcoming issue does exactly that, seeing the pair team up with great success.

One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers also continue to focus on the Holy Knights’ demands, alleging the Giants’ shocking initial reaction and decision by Elder Jarul. The children introduced in the previous issue also return and play a major role here, highlighting just how serious the Holy Knights are about getting what they want.

One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers tease Gaban knowing the secret to actually hurting the Holy Knights

One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is alleged to be “Ronia.” This will likely be officially translated as Ronja, referring to the young Giant girl introduced in the last issue who plays a role in chapter 1148. The spoilers then address the issue’s cover story, continuing the focus on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen being followed by Page One and Ulti while meeting with Kawamatsu for an unspecified reason.

Spoilers then address the issue’s story content, which begins with Gunko forcing Ronja, the aforementioned girl, to the edge of a cliff. She threatens to kill her if the Giants don’t obey the demands she and the other Holy Knights have laid out for them. Focus then shifts to Nico Robin, who excitingly confronts Saint Shepherd Sommers. She first appears and uses her Flower-Flower Fruit powers to break Sommers’ back in her typical offensive style.

One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers then see her manifest multiple arms to throw him away, clearly trying to buy herself time to find her allies and the children. However, Sommers returns and tries to kill Robin with thorns via his Thorn-Thorn Fruit powers. However, he quickly discovers that what he killed was instead a clone made with her Flower-Flower Fruit powers. The real Robin instead went to rescue the captive Straw Hats after tossing Sommers away.

Expand Tweet

Focus then shifts back to the village where the Giants’ feast was taking place prior to the Holy Knights’ invasion. Here, Elder Jarul is seen immediately giving orders to Ange to burn down the Walrus Academy and save the children. Spoilers don’t specify his demeanor or reasoning, but his descendant Ylva having been captured by the Holy Knights is likely at play here. However, this could also be Jarul revealing his true allegiances by bending the knee to the Holy Knights.

In any case, focus shifts back to Sommers versus Robin, with the former having followed and found the real version of the latter. He traps her and prepares to attack, presumably intercepting her before she is able to free the other Straw Hats. However, as he’s about to attack, Scopper Gaban arrives and casually slashes Sommers’ hand. Spoilers specify that Sommers is left badly wounded and doesn’t regenerate, suggesting Gaban knows how to defeat the Holy Knights.

One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers also end by specifying that the series will be on break following the issue’s official release on Monday, May 12, 2025. Chapter 1149 will likewise be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, and will be the series’ final release for the month. However, fans can expect the series to return for several chapters in a row following this upcoming break.

