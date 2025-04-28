Brook and Gunko's history may give One Piece a rare inclusion of romance

One Piece chapter 1147 recently came out, and some fans have noticed an interesting interaction between the characters, Brook and Gunko. Both the Straw Hat pirate and the Holy Knight have shared some peculiar comments, to the point that some fans have come up with the theory that the latter might be the former's girlfriend or wife from many decades ago.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Brook had a normal life before his many decades lost at sea in One Piece, so there is a chance that he had a loving partner, and Gunko could be that person. After all, the Holy Knight showed an interest in having him as her musician, which could suggest that she is a Soul King fan, although there could be a lot more to her character in this area, and author Eiichiro Oda could have this twist prepared.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

One Piece could reveal a romance between Brook and Gunko

Brook as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Both chapters 1146 and 1147 have featured minor interactions between Brook and Gunko, which seem to suggest an interest from the latter in the former. When taking into account that the Holy Knight mentioned that she wants him as her musician for the rest of her life, some have theorized that she could be more than a Soul King fan and that Eiichiro Oda is going to reveal her as her lost girlfriend or wife.

Ad

Before Brook was lost at sea for decades, losing crew members one by one, he had a chance to meet a woman, fall in love, and never have the opportunity to see her again. Furthermore, several theories suggest that Gunko is not from Mary Geoise and became a Holy Knight under different circumstances, which could connect to this idea.

It wouldn't be the first time that Oda would throw a curveball of that ilk in the manga, and there is an argument to be made that Gunko seems to have something deeper going on beyond her role as a Celestial Dragon. Therefore, the idea that Brook had a woman that she loved and that she became a Holy Knight, perhaps becoming immortal in the process, thus reuniting once again.

Ad

The many questions surrounding Gunko

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There have been a lot of theories surrounding the character of Gunko in the One Piece fandom, to the point that she is the Holy Knight who has generated the most interest from the community. That is because Oda gave her a lot of bandages on her mouth, covering most of her face, which is why some people have come up with the idea that she is hiding something.

Ad

Several theories have mentioned that she could be Eustass Kid's former love interest, a member of the Revolutionary Army, and even another personality of Imu, which shows how far these ideas have gone. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that the Brook theory has gained a degree of weight, especially considering their interactions in the most recent chapters of the manga.

Final thoughts

It has been made very clear in the One Piece fandom that Brook and Gunko seem to have a connection of sorts, or that Oda is going to do something with the Straw Hat pirate and the Holy Knight. Whether they have a history together depends on what happens in the near future.

Ad

Read articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More