One of Gunko's potential inspirations teases her as this unnamed One Piece character

Inspirations in One Piece are always a hit-or-miss, given how the smallest implications decide the truth about these fan-made theories. However, with proper lore attached to them, inspirations sometimes make more sense than fans imagine, and Gunko's namesake inspiration from a popular tree might see her paralleling the role of someone who appeared during JoyBoy's Haki blast.

Ad

Gunko might be inspired by the Ginkgo Tree due to the similarities between their names. However, other connections between them include their centuries-long life spans and Ginkgo's moniker, which could make Gunko the Imu's personal servant. This theory is also fortified in the latest chapter, where Gunko immediately regenerates her body, hinting at a connection with Imu.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece: Exploring the relationship between Imu and Gunko

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Gunko is one of the Holy Knights and one of the primary antagonists of One Piece's Elbaph Arc. Her first appearance depicts her anger towards the giants as she doesn't hold back against Loki. Her devil fruit powers (the Arrow-Arrow fruit) and other abilities showcase her potential as one of the strongest antagonists in the series.

Ad

However, the latest installment (chapter 1146) features Gunko's unique power, which might even be similar to the Gorosei. As showcased in One Piece chapter 1146, Usopp pulverizes the upper half of Gunko's body. However, in mere seconds, Gunko is able to regenerate her entire body, hinting that there might be more to her character than what meets the eye.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Gunko's namesake inspiration might be from the Ginkgo Tree, also referred to as the Ginkgo Biloba. The tree is known for its ancient origins, as it first appeared in this world about 290 million years ago. The tree's ancient origins prove that Gunko might indeed be a God who originated centuries ago. However, this wouldn't make any sense unless someone is providing Gunko with their power.

Ad

This could be where Gunko's relationship with Imu might be signified through the Ginkgo Tree's moniker, the maidenhair tree. It would make sense for Imu to appoint a 'maiden' with themselves because of how the World Government leader despises impure things.

Imu's servant that appeared after JoyBoy's Supreme Haki blast (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

This could make Gunko Imu's personal servant, who has appeared on numerous occasions, the biggest one being during JoyoBoy's Supreme Haki blast. During One Piece's Egghead Arc, Emeth releases JoyBoy's Supreme Haki by untying a knot. The Haki's impact is sent all around the world and even reaches the Holy Land of Mariejois, where Imu is reduced to their knees.

Ad

At this point, a servant arrives to help Imu get back on their feet. This servant might be Gunko because of how the female character displays abnormal regenerative speed, linking her to the World Government leader, just like the Five Elders.

Analysis and final thoughts

This theory might be one of the best lore-accurate ones, given how Gunko has showcased every hint to be Imu's personal servant. While some point might look like to be too far-fetched, Gunko's namesake inspiration could be the answer to every mystery of the female character.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More