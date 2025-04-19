One Piece chapter 1146 all but confirms this Giant's redemption arc

One Piece chapter 1146 is set to be released on April 21, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been released. The raw scans highlighted the overpowered nature of the Holy Knights, who easily overpowered the Straw Hat Pirates and the Giants that were trying to protect the Elbaph children. Looking at the current condition, the Elbaph children might not make it out alive.

Ad

However, one character might emerge as the underdog in the current ongoing frenzy, and his entry could also be his redemption arc. That character might be Loki, who experienced hate since he was a child. This would urge him to change the fate of his island and help the Elbaph children escape Saint Killingham's devil fruit powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1146: Exploring Loki's future as the savior of the Elbaph children

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1146 raw scans began where they left off as Gunko entered the ship of the Colon Pirates, threatening the Elbaph child with kidnapping. However, the Straw Hat Pirates tried helping him through their powers. Even though Gunko's half body was blown to shreds, she regenerated and defeated all of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Ad

On the other hand, Saint Sommers and Killingham wreaked havoc inside the Walrus School, where the school's teachers and principal tried defending themselves from the Holy Knights. However, as expected, not only were the giants utterly defeated, but the school's principal might be dead due to the ruthless treatment from the Holy Knights.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Amidst all of this, Luffy and the New Warriot Giant Pirates are sitting in the Dead Realm of Elbaph, making sure to free Loki from his chains and hoping to make him an ally. However, could Loki's support turn the tide against the Holy Knights, as the accursed prince has also expressed his desire to destroy the world?

Ad

Before One Piece, chapter 1146, Loki requested Rocks D Xebec to recruit the accursed prince as a part of the Rocks Pirates. However, Rocks defeated Loki. This was a hard pill to swallow because Loki wanted to escape due to the hate the giants gave him.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

So, Loki's harsh origins might lead the way to make him the savior who could save Elbaph Island from destruction by the Holy Knights. As a man who experienced injustice and hate his entire life, Loki might not want the other Elbaph Island children to experience a similar fate, where they are being used as a manipulative element to the World Government's advantage.

Ad

So, after getting healed, Loki might immediately jump to the Sun Realm, showcasing his true powers to the Holy Knights and saving the Elbaph children. So far, Loki has yet to showcase his hatred towards his island and is only tired of the island's residents, who keep accusing him of King Harald's murder. So, Loki's redemption arc might start with him saving the Elbaph children.

Final thoughts

This move from Loki might be an interesting development for him, making him much closer to the Straw Hat Pirates and the New Warrior Giant Pirates. Moreover, Loki's redemption might also mellow the heart of Hajrudin.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More