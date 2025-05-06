One Piece has never been hesitant about making its villains feel unstoppable—particularly the Holy Knights. Presented as a divine order that upholds the World Nobles' will, these entities are at the pinnacle of the world's hierarchy and report directly to the Five Elders and Imu alone. They are immortal, politically untouchable, and possess the ability to reduce nations to their knees.

From Shepherd Ju Peter's chilling philosophy to Gunko's ruthless reign, their existence in Elbaf has sealed they're not merely Celestial Dragons with names—they're walking weapons. Their power, their Devil Fruit abilities, and their immortal healing capabilities make them the deadliest enemies the Straw Hats have ever encountered. However, the recent chapter revealed that emotions could be the Holy Knights' weakness in One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion, and it includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How love may not be the Holy Knights' only weakness in One Piece, explained

The Holy Knights in One Piece are not mere guards for the Celestial Dragons. They are top-tier enforcers, with intimidating authority and power—so much so that others among the World Nobles also fear them. They can kill Nobles who display compassion, and no one under the Five Elders can overrule them.

But despite their strength and their supposed immortality, chapter 1147 of the manga may have quietly revealed a far more human weakness: love—or more accurately, the pain that comes with emotional connection. And that could be their undoing.

In One Piece chapter 1147, Gunko, one of the Holy Knights, briefly holds her chest after being rejected by Brook. At a glance, this might seem like Oda’s classic comedy. But her reaction isn’t exaggerated. There are no goofy eyes or flailing limbs. She looks genuinely pained.

Gunko holding her chest after Brook's rejection in One Piece chapter 1147 (Image via Shueisha)

That small moment changes everything. It implies that she felt something real—maybe affection, disappointment, or rejection—and her body reacted not in a gag, but in real pain. For someone who can survive fatal blows, that subtle wince is telling.

This lines up with another Holy Knight, Shepherd Sommers, who repeatedly romanticizes death and love. His obsession with emotional extremes isn’t just poetic—it may be philosophical. He believes powerful feelings have weight. Maybe even consequence. If the Holy Knights are designed to be emotionless weapons of divine order, then feeling anything—compassion, desire, or sadness—could be the very thing that disrupts their immortality.

It’s possible that the Holy Knights aren’t truly immortal in the physical sense but rather functionally immortal—impossible to kill unless their emotional guard is broken. That idea is reinforced by their connection to Imu. If Imu’s immortality is linked to emotional suppression, then the Holy Knights might follow the same rule. And Gunko’s moment with Brook suggests she may have cracked.

The Vivi and Nefertari Lily connection adds fuel to this. Vivi is implied to resemble Lily—Imu’s rumored lost love. If love truly weakens immortality, Imu’s feelings for Lily may have been the seed of his downfall.

Maybe that’s why the Poneglyphs exist: to carry the burden Lily left behind when she rejected Imu’s conquest. Lily didn’t just write history—she weaponized it emotionally. And now Vivi, her descendant, might do the same.

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This theory also explains Luffy’s role. Gunko’s fear isn’t random—her greatest fear is Sun God Nika, Luffy’s awakened form. Why? Because Nika represents freedom, laughter, and above all—connection.

Luffy creates bonds wherever he goes. He inspires loyalty through joy. To beings like the Holy Knights, built on isolation and control, Luffy is poison. That’s why they captured him. Not just to suppress his power, but to suppress the idea he stands for.

Brook, in this case, is also more than comic relief. His refusal to be Gunko’s eternal music slave isn’t just a rejection—it’s a denial of false affection. Gunko reaching for her chest suggests she may have formed a real, albeit twisted, emotional attachment. Her reaction is human, not divine. And that opens the door. What if all the Holy Knights are emotionally compromised?

Expand Tweet

Sommers, after all, is obsessed with making people feel before he kills them. That’s not apathy—that’s an addiction to emotion. These aren’t heartless machines—they’re unstable fanatics trying to suppress their human side. And maybe they can’t—maybe that’s why they hide behind masks and lofty titles. They were once human and still are—just broken versions of it.

So how does this tie back to defeating them? Quite simply, by forcing them to feel. The Straw Hats have always thrived on emotional bonds. They don’t conquer with fear—they win with connection. If love or heartbreak really does chip away at the immortality of the Holy Knights, then Luffy’s greatest weapon won’t be Gear 5. It’ll be his ability to reach people—to remind them of who they once were.

Saint Sommers as seen in One Piece chapter 1143 (Image via Shueisha)

Blackbeard might already know this. His obsession with chaos and secrets makes it believable that he’s uncovered the truth about Imu and Lily. If he uses Vivi against Imu, it won’t just be a power play—it’ll be emotional warfare. Blackbeard, who feels nothing, could manipulate those who feel too much. If Vivi is the key, her presence could fracture Imu’s immortality. And if that pattern holds, it might do the same to the Holy Knights.

Final thoughts

Straw Hats in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, the Holy Knights’ greatest threat may not come from strength or strategy, but from the very emotions they try to suppress. Love, rejection, fear, and longing—these feelings could pierce the veil of their immortality and expose their humanity.

If Gunko’s reaction and Sommers’ obsession hint at deeper emotional ties, then Luffy and the Straw Hats are perfectly equipped to exploit that. Connection, not combat, may be the true weapon. And that could be the key to finally breaking the World Government’s strongest enforcers.

