Kuma may become Luffy's Emeth (& One Piece's Elbaph Arc already showed how)

One Piece has reached a new level with the Elbaph arc, discovering ancient ruins that indicate that technology and warfare existed long before the current timeline. One of the finds is an otherworldly facility, covered with vines and energized with forgotten science, that can turn the world upside down regarding what we know about cyborgs, giants, and immortality. Though appearing out of place in a land of warriors, it may be older than even the Void Century itself.

This theory suggests that Bartholomew Kuma, whose body has reached its limit, may receive a second life. The lab could be the remnants of the first immortalized cyborg—Warrior God Elbaf—and might offer a new vessel for Kuma’s soul.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion, and it includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Kuma may become Luffy's Emeth in One Piece, explained

Elbaph's facility as seen in One Piece chapter 1144 (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 1144, the Elbaph arc reveals a mysterious ancient facility that can change fans' concept of technology and souls in the series. Concealed under thick vines and deep in Elbaph's history, this building can be more than 3,000 years old. It’s so ancient that not even local records contain any mention of it.

Franky, Bonney, Lilith, and Ripley discover it together, and the structure’s presence appears unnatural in a land dominated by warriors. Ripley even notes that it might appeal to Franky because he is a cyborg. This cryptic comment implies that the structure itself might once have been a cyborg—or still is.

The facility could be the remains of the “Warrior God Elbaf,” a mythical giant who once defended the land. Similar to Emeth from Studio Ghibli's Castle in the Sky, this giant may have served as both protector and weapon. Over centuries, his massive body may have been converted into a lab for advancing cyborg technology.

Castle in the Sky (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli’s inspirations are clear: fungal integration with metal, robots fused with nature, and powerful artificial sentinels forgotten by time. Nausicaa’s Giant God Warriors parallel this too, as they judged mankind during the Seven Days of Fire. One Piece's Mother Flame and Ancient Weapons imply similar world-ending stakes. These are parallels that imply the facility could have secrets prior to the Void Century.

So, how does this relate to Bartholomew Kuma? Kuma's body is almost annihilated after decades of suffering and sacrifice. Though his consciousness remains, his physical form can no longer support him. Vegapunk’s original dream was to preserve Kuma’s mind.

Kuma as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With this ancient facility’s data and structure, that dream may finally be completed. The technology inside could allow a soul-to-body transfer, using a forgotten process lost to time. This is where Kuma may become Luffy’s Emeth—his loyal, awakened, iron giant.

Kuma’s entire journey has been defined by servitude, loss, and sacrifice. If his soul is transferred into a dormant giant warrior, he can finally fight of his own will. Emeth in Castle in the Sky awakens to defend life when it is most important.

Similarly, Kuma could get up one last time to defend Bonney and Luffy in the war at the end. This would be his redemption in a beautiful way. He began as a man, became a machine, and could now rise again as a warrior god.

Kuma as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bonney’s presence at the lab is no accident in One Piece. She represents Kuma’s past, present, and future. Lilith represents Vegapunk’s mind, while Franky represents his craft. All three are needed to awaken the technology.

The lab may respond to the sound of the Drums of Liberation, just as Emeth moved for Luffy’s joy. If this happens, Kuma’s resurrection could echo that same moment of freedom. He would no longer be a tool of the World Government but a champion of liberation.

In addition, this theory suggests that Elbaph's ancient science once combined natural souls and mechanical bodies. Immortal warriors such as the original Warrior God Elbaf could have been vessels for judgment, power, and defense. Their knowledge was lost or hidden over time, until today.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuma's change into such a creature would connect the past and present. It would be a nod to Elbaph's mythology and support One Piece's central theme—freedom through legacy.

The lab’s fungi-metal fusion, its lost science, and its reactivation in Luffy’s presence all point to this being more than a relic. It’s a remnant of a First World—possibly tied to the Sun God Nika himself. If so, Kuma wouldn’t just be reborn. He would become a beacon, a giant reminder of what it means to fight for joy, not pain. In that moment, he would become Luffy’s Emeth, standing tall as a warrior of liberation.

Kuma’s body may be broken, but his will is unshaken. With the help of Bonney, Lilith, and Franky—and guided by ancient technology—his final transformation could soon come. The warrior who gave everything might return as the ultimate protector. And when the final battle begins, it may be the Iron Giant, born from the past, who carries Joy Boy’s legacy into the future.

Final thoughts

JoyBoy and Emeth as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kuma's journey may reach its final form in the ancient laboratory of Elbaph in One Piece. His spirit, trapped for so long under a sense of duty, could be set free. With Bonney, Lilith, and Franky present, the setting is complete. This mysterious complex may hold within it technology that has been secreted for thousands of years.

If activated by Luffy's Drums of Liberation, it might become the home of Kuma's soul once more. He would no longer be a tool, but a guardian of choice. This would be a tribute to his sacrifice, realize Vegapunk's dream, and inherit Joy Boy's will. At that time, Kuma turns into Luffy's Emeth—an iron giant of hope and freedom.

