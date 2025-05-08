Latest One Piece spoilers all but confirm a God Valley rematch has begun

One Piece chapter 1148 spoilers have recently been leaked, and the cliffhanger— a potential battle between the Holy Knight Shepherd Sommers and the former Roger Pirate, Scopper Gaban— has created a lot of hype. Moreover, if the spoilers prove to be true, then the small conversation between these two characters confirms they have already faced each other during the God Valley incident.

Ad

The God Valley incident seems like the perfect moment where Gaban and Sommers met in the past in One Piece, since the Holy Knights were involved and battled the Roger Pirates, with the latter being old enough to participate in this conflict. Therefore, it is a simple but logical assumption, especially considering that the fandom has been longing for a flashback of that event for several years.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Why the recent One Piece spoilers could suggest a potential God Valley rematch

Expand Tweet

Ad

The most recent spoilers of the manga had Nico Robin holding the spotlight as she was dealing with Shepherd Sommers, one of the Holy Knights attacking Elbaph, and then Scopper Gaban appears to face the latter.

What got a lot of people's attention was the fact that Sommers mentions how it has been long since the last time he met Gaban, with fans coming up with the idea they met in God Valley before.

Ad

It would make sense when considering that God Valley is the only confirmed moment in the series where the Roger Pirates and the Holy Knights were in the same place and fighting. Therefore, and adding the fact that Sommers is an older man, it would be quite logical for these two individuals to have faced each other at the time, which is something that has prompted the fandom to see a flashback of that moment.

Ad

This was a conflict that featured a lot of different factions, Monkey D. Garp and the Marine, the Holy Knights, the Rocks Pirates, and Roger and his men. It reached the point where Garp teamed up with Roger, which has led to a lot of questions about what happened there, especially considering the mystery surrounding Rocks D. Xebec as a character.

What this could mean for these two characters

The four Holy Knights in Elbaph (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has made it clear in his intent to make the Holy Knights look like a massive threat, especially considering the divisive performance of the Gorosei in the previous arc.

Ad

This has been exemplified by their sheer cruel nature, but also by showing up to Elbaph with a plan and executing it, although how they fare against Luffy and his friends is going to influence their perception moving forward.

When it comes to Gaban, he is going to reveal more details regarding the adventures he went through with Roger, the mystery of God Valley, and perhaps even some information about Laugh Tale. The story is currently entering its Final Saga portion of the manga, which means that any information that he could provide would be fundamental for the fandom.

Ad

Final thoughts

It is likely that Sommers and Gaban clashed back in the God Valley incident since it makes the most sense based on what One Piece has established. There could be a potential twist in that regard, but, as of this writing, that seems what is bound to happen.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More