Shamrock's sword is powered by a Devil Fruit in One Piece (but it may not have "eaten" one)

The world of One Piece grows more intriguing with Figarland Shamrock's ability to summon a Cerberus through his sword. Unlike typical Devil Fruit users, Shamrock's blade seems to harness such powers without consuming a fruit itself, suggesting an alternative method of channeling these abilities.

Ad

This anomaly hints at a new class of weapons, separate from standard arms or Zoan-infused tools. Shamrock's roots and connection to Im reveal hidden complexities within ancient power structures and weaponry, which broaden One Piece's myths and redefine our grasp on its power mechanics.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The mythical origins and mysterious power of Shamrock’s sword in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to traditional One Piece lore, objects become Devil Fruit powered when they "consume" such fruits—demonstrated by Spandam’s Funkfreed, which devoured the Zou Zou no Mi, and Mr. 4's Lassoo, which devoured the Inu Inu no Mi Model: Dachshund. However, Shamrock's sword operates differently.

The sword shows it can summon and control a Cerberus without Oda stating that it consumed a Devil Fruit when it's drawn from its scabbard. The significance of this distinction emerges when viewers explore the Persian mythological link to "Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar," a sword embellished with emeralds that belonged to King Solomon who was known to control demons.

Ad

Also read:

The naming of Shamrock appears purposeful because its association with green matches the emerald theme. Oda seems to be utilizing this mythology to craft a new category of weapons that possess supernatural powers. The Figarland family's apparent favor with Im presents another layer to this mystery.

If Im possesses ancient knowledge or the ability to bestow special powers onto weapons, this could explain why Shamrock's sword can summon demonic beasts without directly consuming a Devil Fruit. The same power might extend to other weapons, such as Shanks' Gryphon sword, suggesting a connection between these special blades and Imu's blessing.

Ad

A new power paradigm in One Piece: Mystical weapons beyond Devil Fruits and Haki

Expand Tweet

Ad

What makes this theory particularly compelling is how it expands the One Piece power system beyond Devil Fruits, Haki, and ancient weapons. It introduces the possibility of blessed or cursed weapons that draw power from alternative sources—perhaps even from the mysterious realm that Im controls.

These weapons might be forged through ancient techniques or imbued with powers that predate or exist parallel to Devil Fruits. The implications for the One Piece world are significant. If certain families like the Figarlands receive special treatment from Im, including access to these mystical weapons, it would explain their elevated status.

Ad

Also read: Oda's praise of Vincent Chansard for One-Piece anime's Luffy vs Kizaru leaves fans awestruck

Furthermore, if these weapons can summon mythological creatures without the limitations of Devil Fruits, such as the inability to swim, they represent a formidable power that exists outside the established rules of the world.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

In One Piece, Shamrock's blade potentially represents an ancient power system that connects the uppermost echelons of the World Government to mythological forces. As Oda continues to unravel the mysteries of the void century and Im's true nature, the importance of these weapons will likely grow.

Shamrock's capability to control demons using his sword without consuming a Devil Fruit explores new aspects of power structures within the One Piece universe through ancient technology, forgotten rituals or divine intervention. Oda's world gains additional depth as science blends with magic and mythology in surprising ways leading the story towards its ultimate climax.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More