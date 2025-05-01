Oda's praise of Vincent Chansard for One Piece anime's Luffy vs Kizaru leaves fans awestruck

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda has given public commendation to animator Vincent Chansard for his work on the Luffy versus Kizaru fight sequence. It represents an unusual instance of creator-adaptation collaboration.

Vincent Chansard delivered the news while sharing comprehensive details of his animation philosophy and approach to the much-anticipated battle through social media posts.

The One Piece fanbase has experienced a wave of excitement because of what they perceive as official approval for the artistic choices made during the Egghead Arc. The acclaim stands out because Chansard displayed exceptional attention to detail when illustrating the philosophical aspects of the fight scene between Gear 5 Luffy and Admiral Kizaru.

Behind the animation of One Piece: Vincent Chansard's artistic vision

Luffy's clash with Kizaru went beyond the standard One Piece battle format. Through his comprehensive notes, Chansard defined the fight as a conflict between natural sunlight and artificial illumination along with freedom against obedience and chaos battling order.

The animator demonstrated his detailed method for Kizaru's battle moves which starts with Taekwondo kicks and shifts to greatsword fighting when he identifies Gear 5 Luffy's abilities. Chansard utilized Capoeira and Drunken Fist techniques in Luffy's movements to embody Gear 5's playful and unpredictable characteristics.

Perhaps most interestingly, Chansard confirmed that his animation deliberately portrayed Luffy as holding back throughout the encounter, merely stalling rather than attempting to defeat Kizaru outright. This artistic choice aligns with the narrative context while showcasing Luffy's growth since achieving his new form.

The animator also described wanting to give Luffy's named attack a "typhoon feeling" comparable to other Yonko-level techniques, emphasizing the protagonist's elevated status in the world.

Fan reaction

The One Piece community expressed massive approval for Chansard's insights which received Oda's endorsement. The audience praised the deep philosophical and symbolic content that was embedded into a sequence that could have remained a basic action choreography.

"Vincent said he has shown that Luffy was holding back throughout the whole fight against Kizaru and Oda liked and enjoyed the episode. We Luffy fans just keep Winning," said one fan.

"Gear 5 is so majestic , one of the best in all fiction...," said another fan.

"Vincent and oda are both amazing!, exclaimed one fan.

Longtime followers who prioritize the manga's vision found special significance in hearing that Oda himself appreciated the adaptation. Fans view Oda's praise as confirmation that the anime's creative choices during the Egghead Arc were successful since viewers already praised its animation and pacing.

"Oda went to tell Vincent to stay here because of how beautiful the animation he made," said one fan.

"You’re the goat man I love you," replied one fan to Vincent Chansard's tweet.

"Thank you for your hard work goat," replied another fan.

Supporters of Luffy have seen his intentional restraint against an Admiral-level opponent as proof of his development because it sparked discussions about power scaling within the series.

Conclusion

The exchange between Chansard and Oda marks an exceptional point of connection between One Piece's mastermind and the anime adaptation crew. The Egghead Arc's ongoing development in manga and anime has solidified fan trust that the anime adaptation preserves both the exact details and deeper meaning of Oda's original work.

The animation team and original creator maintain a strong passion that remains impactful to the worldwide One Piece audience as the series nears its 25th year.

