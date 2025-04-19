Luffy vs Kizaru fanart is declared "the best One Piece art" fans have ever seen

One Piece fans are going wild over fan art depicting an intense battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Admiral Kizaru. Twitter user @aywakutakuay, also known as "waker," shared the illustration on April 18, 2025, capturing a pivotal scene from episode 1125.

The artwork shows Luffy launching an unexpected strike at Kizaru, who appears caught off-guard and defends themself with crossed arms. Within a day, the post amassed over 390,000 views, 27,000 likes, and 2,300 retweets, quickly going viral.

Stunning fanart captures Luffy’s explosive kick against Kizaru in One Piece episode 1125

The artwork recreates a crucial showdown between two powerhouses in the One Piece universe. In episode 1125, protagonist Luffy confronts Marine Admiral Kizaru, who possesses the light-light fruit (Pika Pika no Mi) powers. The fan artist captured Luffy landing a kick on Kizaru, dawned in his red Egghead Island costume, while Kizaru tries to block the blow with his arms.

What makes the artwork particularly impressive is the illustration's dynamic motion, color contrast, and energy effects. The fanart effectively captures the speed and intensity of the battle with swirling red Haki and an orange fire-like ring at the point of impact.

Luffy's determination shines through in his posture and fierce expression as he charges forward before Kizaru can react. The composition captures the essence of the high-stakes confrontation while elevating the visual spectacle beyond what was seen in the original episode.

Fan reaction

Fans heavily praised the artist in a tidal wave of comments recognizing their talent. One user emphasized how the fan creation surpassed expectations. The post garnered responses that suggest many viewers found the artwork superior to the official animation.

"Waiting for the fight to animate," said one fan.

"Obsessed with how you draw effects," said another fan.

"Absolute cinema," stated one fan.

Technical aspects of the illustration received particular praise, highlighting the artist's skill in rendering the battle's dynamic light and energy elements. The composition and character designs also earned acclaim, with one fan noting the resemblance of Angstrom to Kizaru, referencing the intimidating appearance the artist gave to the Admiral.

"Luffy got Kizaru looking like Angstrom," stated another fan.

"Holy this is amazing," exclaimed one fan.

"Dude you are next level," complimented one fan.

Conclusion

This viral fan creation demonstrates the enduring power of One Piece to inspire artistic expression and community engagement. The response to @aywakutakuay's artwork showcases how deeply fans connect with pivotal battle scenes and character moments in the series.

The illustration received strong viewer support through comments and successfully connected with an audience that values artistic skill alongside powerful storytelling. Fan artists, including waker, serve an essential function in sustaining the community by reimagining famous scenes through artistic views that may outshine the original animation both visually and emotionally.

