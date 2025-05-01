Brook's connection with Gunko and the Holy Knights isn't what One Piece fans think

Brook, the skeleton musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, harbors a mysterious past that’s gaining new relevance as One Piece explores deeper world lore. Recent revelations about the Holy Knights and the enigmatic Gunko have fueled theories that Brook was once a military leader disillusioned by the World Government.

Once inspired by the seemingly heroic Holy Knights, a young Brook may have uncovered their darker truths, prompting a drastic shift in his beliefs. His transformation into a carefree pirate musician suggests a response to profound betrayal, reflecting a hidden, centuries-spanning history that ties him to the series’ deeper political undercurrents.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Brook’s disillusionment in One Piece: From heroic tales to harsh truths about the Holy Knights

Brook's military background has been established in the series, but the potential connection to the Holy Knights adds a compelling layer to his character development. Like many children in the One Piece world, Brook likely grew up reading tales of heroic figures—similar to how Law, X Drake, and Hawkins idolized the Germa 66 from comic books.

These idealized stories of the Holy Knights could have functioned as propaganda, portraying them as noble protectors blessed by divine power when the reality was far different. This propaganda technique would be consistent with the World Government's other methods of historical manipulation.

Just as they obscured the Void Century and demonized figures like Joy Boy, they likely created mythologized versions of the Holy Knights to inspire military recruitment and loyalty. Brook, with his refined sensibilities and passion for the arts, would have been particularly susceptible to heroic narratives.

The theory that Brook witnessed Gunko in action during his military service is particularly intriguing. As commander of a battle convoy in his kingdom, he would have had access to higher-level operations and potentially encountered the Holy Knights firsthand. The sharp contrast between his beloved stories and the harsh truth about Celestial Dragon law-keepers provides an explanation for his significant career change.

Brook’s haunted past in One Piece: A moral rebellion against the Celestial Dragons and the Holy Knights

His realization about the Celestial Dragons compares with other One Piece characters' epiphanies such as Jaguar D. Saul's departure from the Marines following the Buster Call discovery and Kuzan's resignation after seeing Akainu's corruption. Brook's transition from military leader to pirate musician may represent a similar moral stand against a system he discovered was fundamentally corrupt.

Furthermore, this theory offers a compelling explanation for Brook's fifty years of isolation. Beyond the physical horror of being trapped on a ghost ship, Brook may have carried the psychological burden of having once served a system he later recognized as deeply evil.

The music that sustained his crew through their final hours served as an outlet for him to confront his tangled emotions regarding his military service background. The latest chapters of One Piece reveal the Holy Knights' ties to the Celestial Dragons which show they serve a harsh world order instead of acting as noble protectors.

Brook's discovery of the truth about the Holy Knights during his military service would greatly deepen his character while clarifying his adaptation to life as a pirate.

Conclusion

Brook's journey from military leader to pirate musician reflects One Piece's central themes of disillusionment with corrupt systems and finding freedom through chosen family. His revelation of the Holy Knights' true nature serves as a catalyst for his transformation into a character whose personal journey echoes the manga's larger themes of justice and freedom.

Through his ongoing narrative connections between different elements in One Piece the truth about Brook's past could reveal essential information about the World Government's hidden history.

