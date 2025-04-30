Borussia Dortmund X One Piece collaboration reveals new commercial

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 saw a new video released as a part of the ongoing collaboration between the One Piece franchise and the Borussia Dortmund German men’s football team. The video specifically recaps the latest event in the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, which took place at a home match for Dortmund against FSV Mainz 05 on March 30.

Ad

The video both features special animations of One Piece’s central Straw Hat crew in Dortmund gear, as well as shots from the television anime series. The special animations were shown at Dortmund’s home stadium on the day of the match. The video also highlights some special features of the collaboration, such as fans lining up for free collectibles, mascots, and more.

One Piece and Borussia Dortmund’s latest entry in ongoing collaboration highlighted in new video

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The latest video in the One Piece x Borussia Dortmund collaboration begins with Luffy in full Dortmund gear chasing after a soccer ball. This breaks a screen behind him featuring the Straw Hat Pirates’ jolly roger, which reveals a screen with the Dortmund logo behind it. Several scenes from the television anime series play out before a shot of all of the Straw Hats’ individual jolly rogers are shown. The full crew is then seen sporting Dortmund gear.

Ad

The video then begins recapping the aforementioned March 30 match and its events. Fans can be seen lining up to collect free collaboration merchandise, with the opening scenes to the video also being played on the stadium’s jumbotrons. Fans could also line up for pictures with both Dortmund’s mascot, and Tony Tony Chopper. Fans are also seen showing off their free merchandise, which includes specially themed bags, scarves, and more.

Ad

The video also shows footage from the match itself, further highlighting that the stadium’s sponsorship banners were covered in promotional material for the collaboration. The video then ends by showing the Straw Hats in Dortmund gear yet again alongside some German text and various company logos, such as Crunchyroll where One Piece can be streamed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oda’s franchise and the Dortmund club have had a longstanding collaboration with both official and unofficial entries. For example, several Dortmund players have referenced the series in their celebrations, independent interviews, or on social media. The club has also produced special one-off jerseys themed after Oda’s series in some way, shape, or form.

Oda’s original manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today. However, the manga is progressing through its final saga and is expected to end in the next few years. A television anime adaptation from Toei Animation began in October 1999, and recently returned from a six-month hiatus. The anime now features overhauled production in key areas like pacing and animation quality.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More