Borussia Dortmund X One Piece collaboration reveals new commercial

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 saw a new video released as a part of the ongoing collaboration between the One Piece franchise and the Borussia Dortmund German men’s football team. The video specifically recaps the latest event in the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, which took place at a home match for Dortmund against FSV Mainz 05 on March 30.
The video both features special animations of One Piece’s central Straw Hat crew in Dortmund gear, as well as shots from the television anime series. The special animations were shown at Dortmund’s home stadium on the day of the match. The video also highlights some special features of the collaboration, such as fans lining up for free collectibles, mascots, and more.
One Piece and Borussia Dortmund’s latest entry in ongoing collaboration highlighted in new video
The latest video in the One Piece x Borussia Dortmund collaboration begins with Luffy in full Dortmund gear chasing after a soccer ball. This breaks a screen behind him featuring the Straw Hat Pirates’ jolly roger, which reveals a screen with the Dortmund logo behind it. Several scenes from the television anime series play out before a shot of all of the Straw Hats’ individual jolly rogers are shown. The full crew is then seen sporting Dortmund gear.
The video then begins recapping the aforementioned March 30 match and its events. Fans can be seen lining up to collect free collaboration merchandise, with the opening scenes to the video also being played on the stadium’s jumbotrons. Fans could also line up for pictures with both Dortmund’s mascot, and Tony Tony Chopper. Fans are also seen showing off their free merchandise, which includes specially themed bags, scarves, and more.
The video also shows footage from the match itself, further highlighting that the stadium’s sponsorship banners were covered in promotional material for the collaboration. The video then ends by showing the Straw Hats in Dortmund gear yet again alongside some German text and various company logos, such as Crunchyroll where One Piece can be streamed.
Oda’s franchise and the Dortmund club have had a longstanding collaboration with both official and unofficial entries. For example, several Dortmund players have referenced the series in their celebrations, independent interviews, or on social media. The club has also produced special one-off jerseys themed after Oda’s series in some way, shape, or form.
Oda’s original manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today. However, the manga is progressing through its final saga and is expected to end in the next few years. A television anime adaptation from Toei Animation began in October 1999, and recently returned from a six-month hiatus. The anime now features overhauled production in key areas like pacing and animation quality.
