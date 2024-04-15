German Football Club celebrates National Anime Day 2024 with special One Piece jersey

On Monday, April 15, 2024, the official X account for the German Football Club Borussia Dortmund celebrated National Anime Day via a One Piece-themed jersey and matching post. The jersey features an illustration of Luffy on the back from series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, as well as what appears to be an autograph made by a black marker on the center of the jersey.

Where the player’s name would normally go, the number 23 jersey instead reads “One Piece,” still featuring the team name at the bottom end of the jersey. The post also jokes about National Anime Day and the team wanting to binge all 1,100 episodes of the television anime adaptation produced by Toei Animation.

Especially intriguing about this seemingly unofficial collaboration is that several players from the Borussia Dortmund team are known to be both general anime fans and One Piece fans. While the jersey collaboration is seemingly unofficial, as mentioned above, this could all lead to an official collaboration between the two franchises in the future.

Borussia Dortmund’s One Piece collaboration has fans hoping for official crossover merch in near future

Unfortunately, no such news of an official One Piece x Borussia Dortmund collaboration is available as of writing. Likewise, it seems that the social media post from the German Football Club is simply meant to honor the best-selling manga series of all time and one of the longest-running anime series of all time.

As mentioned above, however, the apparent love many of the club’s players have for anime in general and Oda’s series specifically could pave the way to such a collaboration in the future. There also seems to be a significant crossover in their respective fan bases, with fanart combining both franchises plentifully and readily available on various websites.

Borussia Dortmund is based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, with their men’s professional football team playing in the Bundesliga. The Bundesliga is the top tier of the German football league system. The club has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokal, one UEFA Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Winners’ Cup. The club was founded in 1909 by eighteen football players.

Oda originally launched the One Piece manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in July 1997. The story has since been regularly serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, and is still ongoing nearly 27 years later. However, the story is said to be in its Final Saga, according to the latest comments from Oda on how much longer the series has to go.

As mentioned above, Toei Animation produces the weekly television anime adaptation of the series, which has regularly aired since October 1999. The series most recently aired its 1,100th episode earlier this month, which continued the ongoing Egghead Island arc. Netflix also recently adapted the manga into a live-action television series, which fans were extremely skeptical of at first prior to its release. However, while far from perfect, many fans were happy with the final product.

