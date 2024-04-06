Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Vinicius Junior; Ian Maatsen happy at Borussia Dortmund, and more - April 6, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their game with Sheffield United on Sunday, April 7, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team arrive at the game on high spirits following their rousing 4-3 midweek home win over Manchester United in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen is settled at Borussia Dortmund.

On that note, here's a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories as on April 6, 2024:

Chelsea want Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Vinicius Junior, according to El Debate. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid is subject to speculation amid Kylian Mbappe's impending arrival this summer.

With both players prefering the left-forward role, Vinicius could be sacrificed to accomodate the French superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues are attentive to the situation and are plotting to take advantage.

The London giants have struggled for consistency in the final third, and changes are necessary ahead of the new season. Vinicius has been identified as the ideal man to get the job done at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old is among the finest attackers in the world right now. He has appeared over 250 times for Los Blancos, registering 77 goals and 72 assists across competitions.

Chelsea are hoping to prise him away at the end of this season but face competition from Liverpool as well as Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazilian. It has been reported that all three suitors are willing to pay £170 million for Vinicius.

Ian Maatsen happy at Borussia Dortmund

Ian Maatsen has hit the ground running at the Signal Iduna Park

Ian Maatsen has said that he remains happy at Borussia Dortmund. The Dutch left-back moved to the Signal Iduna Park on loan in January after struggling to break into Chelsea's starting XI.

Maatsen has been a revelation for the Bundesliga giants so far, registering one goal and two assists in 13 outings across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the club are planning for a second loan deal ahead of the summer.

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, the 22-year-old said that the trust of everyone at Dortmund has helped boost his self confidence.

“I feel the trust of the coach and my teammates, and also that of our fans. That has boosted my self-confidence a little more. I know what I can do, and I try to show that in every game," said Maatsen.

He continued:

“I already knew BVB well because it is a big club and one of the most successful in Germany. I generally watch a lot of football, so I’ve seen BVB games from time to time. I was happy when the club showed interest in me."

The Blues are apparently ready to let him go for €35 million.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on decision to join the Blues

Mauricio Pochettino reckons he risked his reputation by ageeing to join Chelsea last summer.

The Argentinean took over at Stamford Bridge last year but has struggled to get going so far. Although the last gasp win over Manchester United briefly improved the mood, the Blues are still tenth in the league, a long way away from the top-four. As such, his future at the club remains up in the air.

After the game, Pochettino said that he wants to build a genuine relationship with the London giants.

"I came from a different club, but it's normal that you need to convince. I arrived (here) in a project that is different to the last 20 years. I played with my reputation to come here also, in a project that is to build a team with young, talented players with the potential to become top players," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"We knew that was a massive challenge — a challenge of building a team, of winning games, being competitive and to take the risk with thefans. But I'm not going to be a populist.

"I said from the beginning that I wanted to build a genuine relationship, not kiss the badge or do stupid things on the touchline to please the fans. What I want is to give the team the tools to win games, believe in ourselves and build a very good relationship."

Chelsea have won 12 and lost 10 times in the Premier League this season.