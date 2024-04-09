One Piece episode 1101: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1101 is set to release on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 9.30 am JST, according to the series’ official X account. As Luffy and Lucci’s long-awaited rematch begins, fans watch in awe of the former’s Gear 5 powers and how beautifully Toei Animation is bringing the transformation to life.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that One Piece episode 1101 would leak in any capacity or degree before the official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released, thanks to a post from the franchise’s official X account.

One Piece episode 1101 release date and time

Kizaru's imminent arrival to Egghead Island could pose major complications for Luffy and co in One Piece episode 1101 and beyond (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1101 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9.30 am JST on Sunday, April 21, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a local release window on Saturday night. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to access the episode locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1101 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Where to watch One Piece episode 1101

Dr. Vegapunk's long-term safety is in doubt heading into One Piece episode 1101 (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode.

However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1100 recap

One Piece episode 1100 began with Admiral Akainu getting word that Luffy was on Egghead Island siding with Dr. Vegapunk. He then ridiculed CP0 for going outside of protocol with a Yonko before learning that Kizaru was already on his way to Egghead. He ordered Lucci to avoid confrontation with Luffy until backup arrived. However, the episode then cut to Luffy and Lucci, who began to fight despite their respective allies pleading otherwise.

Lucci then asked about Luffy’s wanted poster and why he looked so different, prompting him to enter Gear 5. This was the first time the other Straw Hats had seen the form, as Luffy began by sending Lucci flying with one of his attacks. A bothered Lucci then entered his own Awakened form via his Cat-Cat Fruit, Model: Leopard. Shaka then commented on Lucci maintaining his personality and how uncommon it is for Zoan-type Fruit users to do so in an Awakened state.

Dr. Vegapunk then arrived at the Labo-Phase, questioning Luffy’s current state. He disputed the Straw Hats’ claims regarding his Gum-Gum Fruit, revealing that no such fruit exists. He also likened Luffy’s current appearance to Sun God Nika. He then educated them on Nika, also revealing that Devil Fruits embody people’s yearning for human evolution. The episode ended with Sentomaru appearing but being attacked by Lucci shortly thereafter.

One Piece episode 1101: What to expect (speculative)

While ending with a significant lore drop, One Piece episode 1101 is expected to focus on the continuation of Lucci and Luffy’s fight. Any additional lore regarding Devil Fruits will likely come as dialogue playing over the fight rather than a focus on Dr. Vegapunk and his explanations.

Episode 1101 should also give some context as to the nature of Kizaru’s mission and the exact number of Marine forces currently heading to Egghead Island. Since Luffy and co will likely need to deal with these forces to escape, it’s a fairly significant bit of information that fans should be let in on shortly.

