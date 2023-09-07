Real-life fruit that looks very similar to ‘Gum-Gum Fruit’ from One Piece

If you have just started watching or reading One Piece, you must be familiar with the infamous 'gum-gum fruit.' Yes, the very same Gum-Gum fruit that gave the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy his signature rubber body and powers.

While the Gum-Gum fruit is a product of fiction, there are some real-life fruits that bear a striking resemblance to it. One such fruit is the Osage orange, a green fruit with a lumpy and bumpy texture that closely resembles the Gum-Gum fruit in appearance.

Buzz surrounding the Gum-Gum fruit lookalike

Recently, a hilarious Instagram reel caught the attention of enthusiasts when a user jokingly claimed to have discovered a peculiar fruit that bore an uncanny resemblance to the Gum-Gum fruit.

However, as it turns out, this fruit is not a product of fiction but a real-life wonder called the Osage orange. A native fruit found in central North America, the Osage orange has a unique appearance that closely resembles the Gum-Gum fruit from One Piece.

While the Osage orange may share the Gum-Gum fruit's external characteristics, its taste and odor are far from desirable. Regarded as unpalatable by humans, this fruit is typically not consumed.

Osage orange looks very similar to Gum-Gum fruit from One Piece (Image via Getty Images)

The fruit has a bright green hue and a lumpy exterior composed of many folds and indentations that resemble a brain or a citrus fruit. It can weigh anywhere between 0.5-2 kg and has a diameter of 8-15 cm.

The fruit's appearance is distinct from most common fruits and is sometimes used as a decorative element. It's known for its strong aroma, which many people find unappealing or overpowering.

Osage orange and its novel uses

It's not flavourable for humans to consume. (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Osage orange is a native plant to central North America, typically found in regions stretching from Texas to Nebraska. Although the fruit is not usually consumed by humans due to its unpalatable taste and odor, there are instances where it's consumed or used in unique ways.

For example, horse owners have been known to use Osage oranges to repel spiders and insects from their stables. The fruit's essential oils are said to have an insecticidal effect.

In some regions, the fruit has been used for fencing. The trees' wood is famously strong and flexible, making it ideal for creating posts or rail fences.

Can Osage oranges be eaten?

It can be harmful to humans and animals. (Image sourced via Getty Images)

While Osage oranges are not commonly consumed by humans, some people have used them for jams or jellies. However, it's not recommended to eat the fruit, as the milky sap and seeds demonstrate neurotoxic properties.

The sap contains a substance called tetrahydroxystilbene, which, when ingested, can be harmful to humans and animals. The fruit is best used as a natural insecticide and home decoration.

The resemblance of Osage orange to One Piece Gum-Gum fruit is uncanny

Gum-Gum fruit from One Piece is also known as the devil fruit. (Image via Toei Animation Studio)

The Gum-Gum fruit gave Luffy the power of elasticity and made his body rubbery, enabling him to stretch his limbs several feet. Similarly, Osage oranges' pulpy interior has a malleable texture, with properties that offer flexibility when compressed.

Although it's highly unlikely that the creators of One Piece drew inspiration from Osage oranges, the parallels between the Gum-Gum fruit and real-life fruits ladd an element of intrigue to the show.

Anime artists often use real-life objects and animals as inspiration for their designs. The use of the Osage orange as a real-life reference point for the Gum-Gum fruit is an illuminating example.

Despite its unique texture, the Osange orange is not recommended for human consumption due to the milky sap and seeds that contain harmful toxins. Its novel applications as an insect repellent and fencing material make it a useful plant in non-edible contexts.

The parallels between real-life fruits like the Osage orange and fictional fruits from popular media like One Piece demonstrate the ways in which art imitates life and vice versa.