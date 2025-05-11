One Piece chapter 1148: Elbaph gives in to the Holy Knights as Robin and Gaban fight back

Following Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban jumping into action in the previous issue, One Piece chapter 1148 was expected to see the counterattack against the Holy Knights begin. Officially released earlier this weekend, the installment did indeed see the two’s combative efforts begin, but also saw the Giants succumb to the Holy Knights’ demands.

One Piece chapter 1148 likewise continued this plot point from the previous issue, which saw the Holy Knights order Elbaph’s schools and libraries burnt to the ground. The issue also continued to focus on the kidnapped Straw Hats, further elaborating their situation and what it’ll take to free them.

One Piece chapter 1148 sees Elbaph’s children urge their parents not to give in to the Holy Knights’ demands

One Piece chapter 1148: The battle begins

One Piece chapter 1148, titled “Ronja,” begins with the issue’s cover story. Yamato is seen parting ways with Otama, Speed, and Raizo, taking Kawamatsu’s hat to return to him. Following Yamato are Page One and Ulti, who appear to be pledging themselves to Yamato after being saved by them. Beginning the issue’s story content, the titular Giant child Ronja is seen being forced to walk off a cliff on one of Gunko’s arrows.

The other children are clearly worried about her, but she tells them not to worry and that she’ll be okay. However, after reaching the edge of Gunko’s arrow and staring down into the abyss, she clearly begins to worry herself. Gunko is then seen telling Saint Shepherd Sommers that the first child is in position. Sommers then tells Jarul that he has 30 seconds to order the schools and libraries burnt down before they start throwing the children to their deaths.

One Piece chapter 1148 saw the Giants begin arguing about this, with some pointing to the vast and ancient knowledge the library holds as to why it should be saved. Others are saying that the childrens’ lives are much more valuable. Even others are saying that the choice isn’t between the children or the libraries and schools, but whether or not to surrender to the Holy Knights. Focus then shifted to Nico Robin, who told Tony Tony Chopper to keep hiding.

Nico Robin decides to fight in One Piece chapter 1148 despite the odds being against her (Image via Toei Animation)

However, she said she couldn’t keep her emotions under control any longer even with the knowledge that she likely couldn’t beat the Holy Knights. Nearby, Nami was seen yelling at Sommers for being cruel enough to use children as hostages, but he laughed this off. Focus then shifted back to Ripley, Franky, and the Giant Warrior Pirates, who all split into two groups to both fight the nightmare monsters and rescue the kids.

One Piece chapter 1148 then sees Sommer elaborate that all the books must burn with the buildings, as they desire to erase Elbaph’s history and culture by doing so. Robin then attacks him with her Devil Fruit powers, with Jinbe warning her that they still don’t know what the Holy Knights are capable of. As Sommers realizes who she is, Robin follows up with a Clutch attack, snapping his back and neck.

However, recognizing the Holy Knights’ immortality, she decides to tackle Sommers off the branch as he says 20 seconds remain. Robin explains her plan is to get him and his powers out of range of the children, allowing others to then save them. Sommers calls her shrewd, but attacks her all the same. However, it’s revealed that it wasn’t actually Robin who tackled him, but a clone of herself she made with her Devil Fruit powers.

One Piece chapter 1148: The key to victory

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1148’s focus then shifts to the real Robin, who is trying to free the captive Straw Hats. However, she’s unable to cut through Gunko’s bandages, suggesting she’ll need to take Gunko down to free Nami and co. Sommers’ voice then rings out, saying 10 seconds are left while ordering Gunko to let the children speak. She tells Ronja to speak up, who begins saying that she loves school, the library, and the friends she made there.

She adds that the teachers both taught her about the world, and important life lessons like not to cause trouble for others or do things they hate. Ange and Jarul are seen crying at her words, as she goes on to say that everyone will hate losing the library and school in exchange for saving her. She says it’d be better if she just sacrifices herself, telling Jarul not to worry since she’s always been lucky and will surely be okay. She’s seen sobbing, but smiling, as she says this.

One Piece chapter 1148 confirms' fans expectations that Scopper Gaban knows how to defeat the Holy Knights (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1148 sees Sommers countdown the final seconds of Jarul’s decision time, prompting him to tearfully order Ange to burn the school and library down. Ange agrees to his demands with tears in her eyes, as Jaguar D. Saul is also shown to be crying at this turn of events. Robin is also seen crying before being wrapped up in Sommers’ thorns, with him preparing to attack her while she’s restrained.

However, someone is then seen rushing into the area, with Sommers’ arm being cut off just before he can attack Robin. The Holy Knight comments on his regeneration not triggering, as someone says it’s been a while since they’ve seen each other. Sommers is shocked and seemingly scared to see his attacker be Scopper Gaban. The issue likewise ends with a visibly angry and resolute Gaban slashing Sommers across the chest with some sort of Haki.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Given Gaban’s exciting appearance in One Piece chapter 1148, fans can expect a fight between him and Sommers to officially begin in the upcoming issue. However, even more exciting is that the ex-Roger Pirate seemingly knows how to circumvent the Holy Knights’ immortality and regeneration. Likewise, fans can expect some of the other Straw Hats to learn this secret and also get involved in fighting the Holy Knights in the coming weeks and months.

