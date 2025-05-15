My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fixes a key controversy from the mainline series

While BONES has yet to finish adapting the My Hero Academia anime, its subsidiary studio Bones Film has begun premiering its spinoff prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Considering that it is a spinoff anime adapted by a subsidiary studio, one would think that the production quality would be poor compared to the original anime. But shockingly, the new spinoff anime has featured some good production quality, also fixing one key controversy that has been prevalent in the mainline series, i.e., the blue skies.

As fans must remember, everyone hated the blue skies scene in the mainline series. But surprisingly, the same element is far from being a problem in the spinoff prequel series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fixes the blue skies from the mainline series

While fans loved the My Hero Academia anime, they hated how Studio BONES stopped treating the background, especially the day sky, with care. This is because the anime would use the same shade of blue for the sky every time a scene took place during the day.

This was quite vexing to the fans as the skies ruined how a scene was supposed to look compared to the manga, and made several significant scenes look poorly adapted. This issue was highlighted during the Paranormal Liberation War Arc and Star and Stripe Arc. Both arcs featured crucial scenes involving heroes and villains. Unfortunately, the anime ruined them by using the same blue sky.

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

The good thing is that the spinoff prequel anime did not continue with this and made alterations to make each sky look unique depending on the time of day. With that, fans can only hope Studio BONES will make similar changes in the main anime.

Fans' reaction to the updated skies in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Most fans were happy with the change seen in the spinoff anime. They were certain that Studio BONES noted the criticism the main anime received over the sky color and decided to rectify it in the spinoff anime for the better. This is why, despite being a spinoff anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' backgrounds looked far better.

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film )

Meanwhile, another fan expressed their preference for the neon blue skies from the mainline series compared to the unique sky colors scene in the spinoff anime. However, there is a likely chance they were joking about it and were happy with the changes made by Bones Film.

"I'm pretty sure Vigilantes changed that in certain scenes -- for the better," one fan said.

"Mainline series neon blue >," another fan said.

"Instead they made all might ugly," another fan said.

Lastly, another fan was focused on something far different. While Bones Film rectified the blue skies in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime, they believed that in doing so, the studio neglected the characters' appearances, making an iconic character like All Might look "ugly."

