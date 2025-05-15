Jura's target in Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 may not be Boruto (& it makes perfect sense)

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 set to be released soon, the manga series revealed its sneak peek preview illustration. According to the preview, the upcoming manga chapter will see Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind using one of Ryu's Claw Grimes.

Considering how the leader of the Divine Trees wished to take down Boruto Otsutsuki, fans are convinced that Jura was set to go after the protagonist. However, some evidence from the previous chapters suggests that the Divine Tree might have recognized an alternate way to defeat his nemesis; that alternative being Sarada.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and is speculative.

Jura could hold Sarada hostage in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, the manga's previous chapters saw Jura discuss the harmful effects of attaining intelligence. While "reasoning" was one of the flaws, it did not affect the Divine Trees. However, that wasn't the case for "love," which, as evident from Matsuri's behavior next to Konohamaru, did affect the Divine Trees.

Since Jura saw this, he kept a close eye on Matsuri, hoping to learn more about the flaws that could spell doom for them. Amid this, Boruto teleported to the Land of the Wind to rescue Konohamaru. While he succeeded in his mission, he also revealed his location to Jura. With that, it was suggested that Jura was set to arrive at the Land of the Wind to fight Boruto.

Jura and Mitsuki as seen in the manga's sneak peek preview (Image via Shueisha)

This is exactly what has been hinted at by the sneak peek preview, as Jura reached the Land of the Wind by teleporting himself through one of Ryu's Claw Grimes. While he wanted to reach Boruto, Matsuri had no Claw Grimes around her, forcing Jura to teleport a little farther. This may seem like a perfect explanation, but what if Jura teleported to Ryu's location for a special purpose?

As identified by Jura, reasoning and love were the two flaws of attaining intelligence. Unlike the Divine Trees, who were only affected by love, human beings were susceptible to both reasoning and love. So, there is a chance that after Jura observed the protagonist, he must have identified a special connection between him and Sarada Uchiha.

Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, there is a possibility that Jura wanted to reach Sarada's location to hold her hostage. Considering that she was unconscious, with only Mitsuki and Araya to look after her, it will likely be an easy kidnapping. With that, the Divine Tree might hope for the protagonist's reasoning and love to make him vulnerable.

Even if that were not the case, Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume, proved quite effective against Ryu. Therefore, even if she were unconscious right now, it would make perfect sense for Jura not to take the risk and hold her captive. With such a move, he could effectively eliminate all chances for Sarada to intervene during his fight against the protagonist.

