Ace of Diamond Act II season 2 announced for 2026 with visual

Ace of Diamond Act II season 2 is set to premiere in 2026, as confirmed by the series' official website via a teaser visual on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Furthermore, the staff revealed that the main cast from the previous installment will return for the sequel, which was announced for production in May 2024.

Ace of Diamond Act II season 2 will continue the adaptation of Yuji Terajima's eponymous Japanese manga series. The previous installment aired 52 episodes from April 2019 to March 2020. The original manga series was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2015 to 2022, and the company collected the manga's chapters into 34 tankobon volumes.

Ace of Diamond Act II season 2 debuts in 2026

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, the official website for the franchise unveiled a teaser visual and announced that Ace of Diamond Act II season 2 will begin broadcasting on TV Tokyo and other networks in 2026. A narrower release date or window will be revealed in the future. It has yet to be confirmed whether Crunchyroll will stream the sequel internationally, as the platform streamed the first season when it aired.

Notably, the released teaser visual features Eijun Sawamura on the mound, ready to throw the baseball. In the background, the visual shows Kazuya Miyuki with a determined expression. Undoubtedly, this first teaser visual captures the intensity of the lead characters from Ace of Diamond Act II season 2.

A comment has also arrived from Ryota Osaka, the voice of Eijun Sawamura, on the anime's official website. Regarding the sequel, Ryota-san says:

"It's finally here, it's finally here. We've come this far thanks to everyone who supported us! And now that we've come this far, we want to see it through to the end! We still need your support! That being said, I want you to enjoy the show, so please support us, both loosely and sometimes enthusiastically!"

Furthermore, information regarding the main cast has arrived. Ace of Diamond Act II season 2 will feature a returning cast, including Ryota Osaka as Eijun Sawamura, Takahiro Sakurai as Kazuya Miyuki, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Satoru, Yuuma Uchida as Koshu, Shintaro Asanuma as Yoichi, Natsuki Hanae as Haruichi, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Masashi, Daiki Yamashita as Takuma, Ayumu Murase as Kaoru Yui, and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hirofumi, among others.

A celebratory visual for Ace of Diamond Act II season 2, drawn by Yuji Terajima (Image via @diaace_anime/X)

Kodansha USA publishes the original manga series in English. The narrative follows Eijun Sawamura, who joins the Seido High baseball team, where he meets Kazuya Miyuki, Akira Furuya, Haruichi, and others. Eventually, Eijun becomes passionate about the sport and dreams of playing in the finals with his teammates.

